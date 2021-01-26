Court documents say Colorado man claimed he was a 'patriot warrior' fighting tyranny at Capitol

Jeffrey Sabol, 51, attempted to take his life a few days after the Capitol riot. Court documents reveal what he told investigators when he was found in New York.

DENVER — While recovering in a hospital after a suicide attempt, Jeffrey Sabol told investigators a “call to battle was announced” at the Capitol and that he “answered the call because he was a patriot warrior," according to federal court documents.

Sabol is facing allegations he assaulted a Capitol police officer during the riot on Jan. 6. Videos captured Sabol dragging the officer down stairs and then holding a baton over his body.

9Wants to Know has reported Sabol is a geophysicist who lives in Jefferson County in Colorado.

Court records filed in federal court say Clarkstown Police in New York found Sabol with self-inflicted injuries in a vehicle that was spotted moving erratically five days after the Capitol riot.

Prosecutors said in court Sabol attempted to flee to Switzerland, but attempted to take his own life before he made it to the airport. In his vehicle, police said they found an airline e-ticket and the tan Carhartt jacket and green backpack Sabol was seen wearing at the Capitol.

When police encountered Sabol in his vehicle, he told them, “I am tired, I am done fighting,” and that, “My wounds are self-inflicted.” He added he was “fighting tyranny in the DC Capital [sic]," and "I am wanted by the FBI.”

Documents say investigators interviewed Sabol at a hospital a day after he was found.

When asked about his assault on a police officer, Sabol admitted the images of him holding a baton over the officer look bad, but that he was “patting him on the back” and saying “we got you man," according to the court documents. He claimed in the documents he was protecting the officer.

He also told investigators “he could not recall if he hit the police officer with the baton because he was in a fit of rage and the details are cloudy,” according to court documents.

At one point during the riot, Sabol told investigators a “call to battle was announced” and that he “answered the call because he was a patriot warrior.”

Sabol remains in federal custody pending his case because prosecutors convinced the court he was a flight risk.

Sabol is among four Colorado men who have been identified in criminal cases stemming from the Capitol riot.

