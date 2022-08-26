Mother found guilty of plotting to kidnap her son from foster home

Cynthia Abcug, 53, was found guilty of a felony charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping and child abuse-knowingly or recklessly causing injury.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A jury on Friday found Cynthia Abcug guilty of charges that she subjected her son to “medical” child abuse, then plotted a “raid” to kidnap him from the foster home where he was living after being removed from her care.

Abcug, 53, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, a felony, and child abuse-knowingly or recklessly causing injury, a misdemeanor. Sentencing was set for Oct. 6.

The case drew attention amid the allegation that Abcug had planned to take her son back with help from followers of the conspiracy theory known as QAnon.

During a little more than three hours of testimony Thursday, Abcug denied that she had exaggerated her son’s medical problems or told people that he was terminally ill, said she knew nothing about QAnon, and mistakenly believed that people she met online could help her legally get her son back.

The boy, now 10 years old, was removed from her care in the spring of 2019.

Abcug also said she missed two court hearings related to the removal of her son in the fall of 2019 after a man she thought was going to help her took her phone and kept her at a “safehouse” for 90 days.

The case went to the jurors about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and they retired for the night a short time later, then returned at 9 a.m. Friday to begin deliberations.

The prosecution’s case was based on testimony and records showing that the boy’s medical issues were almost always reported by Abcug and rarely seen by others – and the news that in the three-plus years since he was removed from her home he has experienced no serious medical issues.

Multiple people testified that Abcug told them her son had serious medical conditions – including a seizure disorder, a serious heart condition, and brain tumors – and was terminally ill.

On the witness stand, Abcug denied saying those things.

The defense countered with voluminous medical records – more than 5,000 pages in all – that documented a number of medical issues, including the results of a brain scan known as an electroencephalogram, or EEG, that the boy underwent multiple times. Six of those tests showed “abnormal” brain activity.

