AURORA, Colo. — Following a lengthy investigation into an on-duty Aurora Police (APD) officer found drunk and unresponsive behind the wheel of his unmarked patrol last year, District Attorney George Brauchler said Thursday he will not file criminal charges in the case.

Officer Nate Meier, 48, has not been charged with a DUI and is still on the job in the wake of the March 29 incident. An agent at the time, he was demoted to officer and "received a significant unpaid suspension," according to APD.

Meier was first found after a woman called 911 and told the dispatcher there was an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of East Mississippi Avenue near Buckley Air Force Base.

According to a police report, the Ford Taurus' engine was running, the car was in gear and Meier's foot was on the brake. Responding officers said he was wearing his uniform and had his service weapon on him.

Police-worn body cameras captured the moments that officers responded to help Officer Meier. In one video, Meier is seen in the driver's seat of his green Ford Taurus with his eyes closed and his chin to his chest.

First responders couldn't wake Meier and had to break a window to get him out of the vehicle, the report says. Meier was then taken to the hospital.

In its statement, APD said “there was no evidence located in the vehicle indicating this was an incident involving alcohol” and that officers treated it as an emergency medical situation.

Sources told 9Wants to Know that Meier’s blood alcohol level was 0.45 — well above the 0.08 legal limit for a DUI.

Meier later admitted to his superiors that he had gone home during his shift on March 29 and drunk "vodka from a bottle." An internal affairs report said Meier admitted to being "impaired" by the alcohol and was unaware of what happened next until he woke up in the hospital.

The report concluded that Meier violated four police policies, including neglect of duty and alcohol impairment.

