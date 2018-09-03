Arapahoe County prosecutors have filed a motion to dismiss all charges against an 18-year-old high school student accused of threatening multiple classmates and talking about “shooting up” his school, saying further investigation found he is both “factually and legally innocent.”

Police arrested Mitchell Meehan, a student at Endeavor Academy in the Cherry Creek School District, on Feb. 21 and he was charged with “interference with a school – credible threat,” a misdemeanor.

“The police reports indicated that students were concerned that Mr. Meehan made threatening statements while on a school bus with reference to their school and firearms,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Sugioka, head of the Arapahoe County misdemeanor prosecution unit, said in a release issued Friday afternoon. “We conducted an exhaustive additional investigation and determined that, contrary to initial impressions, Mr. Meehan did not do anything wrong and is both factually and legally innocent of any criminal wrongdoing.

“Thus, we obviously have to dismiss this case, and that is what we are doing.”

According to the arrest affidavit, school administrators reported concerns about Meehan on Feb. 15 – the day after a former student is accused of opening fire at a Florida high school, where 17 people were killed and another 17 were wounded.

Deputies were told by two students that they were riding a bus with Meehan when they heard him talk about guns. A student also said that Meehan repeatedly posted messages on a social media website saying “that he was going to shoot up the school.”

Meehan is scheduled to be in court Tuesday, when a judge is likely to take up the motion to dismiss.

“This is the way the system is supposed to work,” District Attorney George Brauchler said. “Well-meaning people report a problem to the police, and we ultimately look at the case under a microscope to see that there is actually a crime, and if not, we dismiss the case.

“I would like to encourage anyone who thinks that any place, especially a school, may be under threat to call the police immediately. This case shows that any such report will receive further scrutiny and investigation.”

