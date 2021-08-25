33 non-existent businesses tied to 1 Denver office got millions in COVID-19 relief money

9Wants to Know uncovered someone has revived more than 30 defunct businesses on paper to obtain more than $2 million in COVID-19 relief loans funded by taxpayers.

The authors of this article discovered the scheme after searching for anomalies through publicly disclosed databases of millions of small businesses that received PPP loans. The money was supposed to help small businesses pay employees during the pandemic.

A recent congressional report revealed that fraudsters may have swindled $84 billion from the PPP program in 2020. The program handed out about $953 billion in all.

“We've seen this in small town America, people just trying to see if they can get away with it one time,” said Amanda Prestegard with the IRS Criminal Investigation Division in Denver. “We are seeing this in all corners of the country.”

Federal investigators said scammers have been reviving “dormant” businesses on paper and fooling the government into believing the money is going to real entities.

9Wants to Know traced the 33 business entities to a singular office suite in Denver, and most are registered to a Gregory J. Folk.

From an old dog training company to a VHS rental shop, 33 Colorado nonexistent and defunct businesses were approved for more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgivable loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Uncovering the scheme :

9Wants to Know extracted massive amounts of Colorado-based PPP data from SBA databases that show what businesses received loans, the amounts and dates of approval. The databases are public record.

Within that extracted data, a pattern emerged showing 33 business entities tied to a singular Denver office suite at 9101 E. Kenyon Ave., Suite 3600.

One of those entities is K-9 Star Academy, a dog training business that dissolved in 2001 according to records from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

“Until you reached out to me, I had no clue that was even going on,” said Cyle Chapman, who ran and eventually closed K-9 Star Academy.

Documents show Gregory J. Folk revived Chapman’s old business on paper through the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office in July of 2020 and changed the name to Star Power Systems. Eleven days later the entity was approved for a $74,375 loan, according to the SBA data.

“I hope whoever did that, gets caught,” Chapman said.

A defunct bronze casting company called All Star Casts also received a $74,375 PPP loan nine days after Gregory J. Folk revived the business on paper and changed the name to Colorado Hardscape Systems.

“I just wish people would use their intelligence for the good of mankind instead of just trying to rip people off,” said Chris Tucker, the owner of All Star Casts.

Neither Chapman nor Tucker recognized the name Gregory J. Folk.

In all, 9Wants to Know traced 33 non-existent entities tied to 9101 E. Kenyon Ave., Suite 3600, with each business employing three people, according to SBA data.

The amount of money that was approved for all the businesses totals $2,359,995.

9Wants to Know shared its findings with John Henderson, a former federal investigator with the Department of Homeland Security who now runs a private investigative firm. Henderson said he has conducted numerous investigations involving fraudulent and “hijacked” business licenses in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.