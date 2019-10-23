DENVER — A report released Wednesday that details child sexual abuse by Catholic priests in Colorado says there's evidence that the Denver Archdiocese knew of suspected abuse, but didn't report it, and sometimes waited years to report it to the proper authorities.

The Archdiocese knew at the onset of one priest's career that he was a child sex abuser, the report says. Father Harold White was moved around six times over the course of 21 years, the report says, in an effort for the Archdiocese to "protect itself."

At least 166 children were abused by priests in the Archdiocese of Denver, Diocese of Colorado Springs and the Diocese of Pueblo, which were the focus of an independent investigation that the Attorney General's office launched in February. That report names 43 Catholic priests who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing in Colorado since 1950.

A majority of the victims were abused by priests who were assigned to the Denver Archdiocese, which is the largest of the three. At least 127 children were victimized by 22 priests in the Archdiocese of Denver, the report says.

Three priests, according to the report, are responsible for sexually abusing 90 children.

In an emailed statement, the Denver Archdiocese said: "Despicable things happened in our parishes, and at the time there were incredible failures to properly address them. The Archdiocese of Denver in 2019 is much different than it was decades ago. We have taken huge steps to address this issue, and the report documents the dramatic decrease in known substantiated allegations. We make no claim that the problem is forever solved, but rather are reminded today that we must remain vigilant to ensure our parishes and schools remain safe."

The report called Father Harold White "the most prolific known clergy child sex abuser in Colorado history" and noted that "his sexual abuse of children began before he was ordained in 1960, and it continued for at least 21 years in at least 6 parishes" in Colorado.

During that time, the report says, "it is more likely than not he sexually abused at least 63 children."

The Archdiocese "knew from the outset of White’s career that he was a child sex abuser", the report says.

When he had "sexually abused enough children at a parish that scandal threatened to erupt," the Archdiocese moved him to a new one, according to the report. They were far enough away that White was unknown there, the report says.

White was moved at least six times, according to the report, and not once did the Archdiocese restrict his ministry, or remove him from ministry.

The Archdiocese was "frequently dishonest" with White’s victims, their parishioners and the public about his child sex abuse and the Denver Archdiocese’s knowledge of it, the report says.

White’s file reveals the Archdiocese did that for decades to protect itself, according the report. It wasn't until 2004 that the Denver Archdiocese permanently removed White from ministry in 1993, and he was formally removed as a clergy member in 2004.

White died in 2006 at the age of 73.

Father Leonard Abercrombie, who's accused of sexually abusing 18 boys, was also repeatedly moved around to different parishes.

According to the report, his file contains “almost no information” about the reasoning for his moves, but there's “strong circumstantial evidence” that the Archdiocese knew he was sexually abusing children as early as 1962.

He continued to sexually abuse children for another decade until his departure from the state in 1972, the report says.

Abercombie's first victim, referred to as "Victim #1" in the report, came forward to the Archdiocese in July 1993 and said Abercrombie sexually abused him between 1954 and 1958 when the victim was between 7 years old and 11 years old.

None of Abercrombie's victims came forward while the abuse was occurring, the report says, however it notes that around the time Victim #1 was abused, Abercrombie himself reported twice to the Archdiocese that his "parishioners were accusing him of being homosexual," the report says.

The report also notes that at the time, church personnel often used the term homosexual to refer specifically to "sexual misconduct with underage boys" and not to mean sexual preference.

A memo written by an Auxillary bishop at the time said that while stationed in Roggen, Abercrombie came to him twice complaining that he was being accused of being a homosexual, the report says.

The bishop wrote, "I told him to ignore it, and to see that his actions gave no grounds for even slight suspicion," according to the report. He went on to say, "Seemingly, he is plagued by this accusation. I have no knowledge which would justify it."

Abercrombie “firmly denied” Victim #1’s allegation, however, the report says given information in Abercrombie's file and the stories of his 18 known victims, his denial is "not credible".

After learning of Victim #1's allegation, the Archdiocese opened an investigation and six months later removed his faculties. They also notified the Archdiocese of Los Angeles that it had removed his faculties because Abercrombie was living in that area. Abercrombie died in 1994.

The abuse was not reported to law enforcement, and according to the report, the Archdiocese said that was "in accord with the victim's wishes."

However, in 2005, shortly after Victim #1 filed a lawsuit against the Archdiocese, it released information about Abercrombie’s sexual abuse of children to Abercrombie’s former parishes and called for anyone with more information to come forward. They reached a settlement in 2007.

