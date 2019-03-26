DENVER — A Denver-area doctor is facing federal charges after being accused of downloading scores of images of child pornography, 9Wants to Know has learned.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged Dr. Justin Bowen Neisler, 31, with transportation of child pornography following his arrest on March 13. He was accused of uploading sexually explicit videos and photos of children onto a social media platform.

Some of the images include depictions of sex involving adults and children, according to court documents obtained by 9Wants to Know.

When investigators raided his Denver apartment earlier this month, they took multiple computer storage devices and several cameras, according to court documents.

Colorado Department of Regulatory Agency records show that Neisler has a current state medical license and is in residency at St. Anthony Family Medicine in Westminster. According to Georgia Composite Medical Board records, he also is licensed there.

He was in federal custody Tuesday and could not be reached for comment. A spokeswoman for St. Anthony also could not be immediately reached.

According to a search warrant obtained by 9Wants to Know, the investigation began in October when officials at Tumblr, a blogging and photo-sharing website, reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a subscriber had “uploaded sexually explicit videos and/or images of children onto a webpage.”

That tip also provided investigators with an e-mail addresses address.

More tips came in the following months. One on Nov. 2 to Colorado Springs police reported “32 images and/or videos of child pornography” had been uploaded by a user with the same e-mail address, according to the warrant.

By early January, according to the document, investigators had identified Neisler as the subscriber with that e-mail address.

Investigators searched Neisler’s Denver apartment on March 13, taking computer hard drives, data cards, and cameras and documents described as a “spy pen camera instruction manual.”

