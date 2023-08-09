Denver auditors recover more than $1 million in unpaid wages since November

The office helped recover $7,100 for one Denverite who ‘felt betrayed.’

DENVER — A division of the Denver Auditor’s Office has recovered more than $1.4 million in unpaid wages for workers since November, which is the most clawed back since data became available in 2014.

If a company does not pay employees everything they are owed, the Denver Labor division of the office can investigate.

Customer service company 24/7 Intouch was forced to pay the most in back wages and penalties, according to restitution data reviewed by 9NEWS. A total of $334,211.23 went to 161 employees there.

Karlice Morris was one of those employees. Pay stubs reviewed by 9NEWS showed Morris was paid $15 an hour in 2022 and 2023, even though the Denver minimum wage was $15.86 in 2022 and $17.29 in 2023.

“I worked very hard and went above and beyond,” Morris said. “I truly believe in, you know, [if] you work hard for your company, your company will do well for you. And I really felt betrayed.”

Tayler Overschmidt, spokesperson for the Denver Auditor’s Office, wrote in an email that 24/7 Intouch owed workers $121,028.10 in unpaid wages. Overschmidt wrote that in addition to that amount, the company was forced to pay $181,542.14 in damages and $31,879.74 in interest. All of the money went to employees, Overschmidt said.

Morris said she loved her customer service job because she enjoyed the chance to assist people.

“It was fulfilling, just to know that you're helping others. It didn't matter how little it was,” she said. “And that's kind of why it stung a little bit, because I said, I gave my heart and my soul to that company. And I really feel like they did me dirty.”

Morris said 24/7 Intouch owed her more than $7,100, and she would not have been able to get it back without help from the Denver auditors.

Created by Zack Newman.

24/7 Intouch, which changed its name in January to IntouchCX, did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

Marc Lloyd, an executive for IntouchCX, wrote in a June email obtained by 9NEWS that “it was overlooked” that those living in Denver had a different minimum wage “in the speed of the transition” when workers began working from home during the pandemic. Llyod wrote that those Denver residents would receive a “retro payment.”

Lloyd did not immediately respond to an email, call or LinkedIn message seeking comment.

Other companies pursued by Denver Labor ranged from restaurants and valets to construction companies and cleaning services.

The median amount recovered was $208.76 per employee. There were at least 13 instances from November 2022 to July 2023 where the amount recovered was less than $5.

“Every dollar matters to the people who earned that money, and no case is too small for us to investigate,” Auditor Timothy O’Brien said.

Morris said the wages owed to her were a big deal.

“That’s a lot of money to my family,” she said.

Those that want to submit a tip or have a company investigated for wage theft are encouraged to use the office’s form online.