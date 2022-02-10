Inmate dies at Denver detention center, Denver Sheriff confirms

9Wants to Know learned the death happened Wednesday but the cause is not yet known.

DENVER — A spokesperson for the Denver Sheriff Department confirmed to 9Wants to Know that an inmate died Wednesday in the downtown detention facility. Daria Serna, the Denver Sheriff communications director, wrote in an email that deputies found an unresponsive inmate in his housing unit around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Serna, jail employees tried to save the inmate’s life but he was later pronounced dead at Denver Health Hospital. The sheriff’s office would not identify the inmate. The Denver Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to questions.

It’s not clear what allegedly killed the inmate, although Serna wrote that he was “not being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.” Serna could not say whether or not he was vaccinated.

As per department protocol, the death is being investigated as an in-custody death. However,

Jay Casillas, a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department, wrote in an email that “it appears that the death is non-criminal.”

Serna would not comment on if the Denver Sheriff’s Office has begun an internal affairs investigation or if any staff members are on leave.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.

Contact investigative reporter Jeremy Jojola via his email: jeremy@9news.com.

Reach investigative reporter Zack Newman through his phone (303-548-9044). You can also call or text securely on Signal through that same number. Email: zack.newman@9news.com.

