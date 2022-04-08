Stacy Feldman learned of affair hours before she was found dead in bathtub

Bob Feldman is on trial on a first-degree murder charge in his wife's 2015 death.

DENVER — On the day she died, Stacy Feldman learned that her husband had cheated on her that week and told the other woman she was “done with him,” according to testimony Friday in the Denver murder trial of Feldman’s husband.

The news came first in e-mails and then in a phone conversation between the two women that occurred shortly before 9 a.m. March 1, 2015, according to Susan McBride, who returned to the witness stand in Bob Feldman’s trial.

About six hours later, Bob Feldman called 911, reporting that he had returned home and found his wife unresponsive in the bathtub.

Although a forensic pathologist could not determine how Stacy Feldman died, an outside expert brought in by Denver police and prosecutors in 2017 concluded that she was either strangled or suffocated.

Bob Feldman, 58, faces a single count of first-degree murder.

In testimony that began Thursday and continued into Friday, McBride told jurors she met Bob Feldman on a dating app, that he told her that he was separated from his wife and that after dinner at her house, the two of them had sex.

McBride said she and Feldman had plans to spend time together over the upcoming weekend. After he reneged, she suspected that he had lied to her about being separated. After searching on the internet, she found an e-mail address for Stacy Feldman and sent her a message at 6:20 a.m. March 1, 2015.

In it, McBride told Stacy Feldman she’d met her husband on a dating app and that he’d claimed they were separated.

Those e-mails led to a five-minute phone conversation between the two women shortly before 9 a.m. that day. In it, McBride testified, she told Stacy Feldman that Bob Feldman had described her as an absentee mother.

Stacy Feldman responded, “unbelievable,” McBride said.

She also told McBride that she and Bob Feldman were not separated and not seeing other people.

“I’m done with him,” Stacy Feldman said, according to McBride, and indicated she thought the couple was “done with that” – meaning cheating.

McBride then sent along e-mails between her and Bob Feldman.

McBride testified that she had no idea Stacy Feldman had died.

Then, more than three months later, Susan McBride testified, she had another bad internet date and wondered again about her interaction with Stacy Feldman. McBride said she did an internet search for Stacy Feldman and found her obituary.

“I was shocked,” she testified.

She tried to call a homicide detective, but after she didn’t get an answer, she called Crime Stoppers.

“I said, ‘I had just realized someone I was dating and told his wife he was cheating on her – she died the same day I spoke to her and I felt I needed to call you and tell someone this,” McBride testified.

