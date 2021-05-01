Gun used to shoot woman killed while walking dog belonged to Denver police officer

The mother of Isabella Thallas posted online claiming a gun used in her daughter’s death belonged to a Denver Police Sergeant.

DENVER, Colorado — 9Wants to Know has confirmed the gun used to kill a young woman this past summer belonged to a Denver police officer before somehow ending up in the hands of the suspect accused of first-degree murder in relation to the shooting.

Isabella Thallas, was shot and killed in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood while she was walking with her boyfriend and his dog on June 10. Her 21st birthday was two days before. Isabella's boyfriend, Darian Simon, was also shot and is recovering from his injuries.

>> Video above: Park being dedicated to woman killed while walking dog in Denver

According to court documents, suspect Michael Close, 36, fired the shots from his apartment window because he was angry the couple allowed their dog to defecate in an alley behind his unit.

On Monday, Isabella’s mother, Ana Hernandez posted on Facebook, claiming her daughter was “murdered with an AK-47 that belonged to a Denver Police Sergeant.”

9Wants to Confirmed through a source the gun used in the Thallas murder belonged to a Denver Police officer, but it’s unclear if the gun is actually an AK-47.

It’s also unknown how the gun ended up in the hands of Close.

Close was arrested in Park County. Police said they found an AR-15 and a handgun in the passenger-side floorboard of the Mercedes SUV he was driving at the time, as well as a gun belt and firearm magazines.

Close is facing 22 charges including first-degree murder and several counts of possessing a prohibited large-capacity gun magazine.

According to court records, Close does not have a prior criminal history in Colorado.

Thallas’ family is now raising money to build a dog park in the exact spot where she was killed.

"Despite the negative connotations that are going on and the crime that happened here, this is something that she would have wanted," her sister Lucia Thallas said. "She would have wanted to be remembered in a positive way and not in a negative, tragic way."