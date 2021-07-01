Dylan Redwine suffered skull fracture, sharp force injury around time of death, expert testifies

Dr. Diane France said she found two markings on Dylan Redwine's skull she believes were caused by a knife or other sharp object.

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A forensic anthropologist with decades of experience identifying human remains, including following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, testified Thursday that she believes Dylan Redwine suffered a sharp force injury and a skull fracture above his left eye at or around the time of his death.

Dr. Diane France spent nearly two hours discussing the bones that she examined related to the disappearance of 13-year-old Dylan Redwine who was last seen on Nov. 18, 2012, during a court-ordered visit with his father Mark Redwine in the Vallecito area.

Mark Redwine was indicted in 2017 on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death for his son’s disappearance.

Some of Dylan Redwine's remains and clothing items were found just up the road on Middle Mountain in June 2013, and his partial skull was found by hikers in November 2015 approximately five miles away.

She testified that she also examined several leg bones and a clavicle bone identified as belonging to Dylan in April 2014. At that time, she said, based on her examination of those bones, she could not find any evidence of foul play.

She said she determined that all marking or defects with those bones were the result of scavengers. There was one area that she described as a fracture, but it was determined that that portion of the bone was broken by investigators in order to get a sample from the bone.

France said Thursday that what was found in 2015 did not include the lower jaw or face portion of the skull and was only what described as the cranium cap. On that cap, she identified a fracture above the left eye, which said was about 4.3 centimeters long, which she testified occurred at or around the time of Dylan's death.

"The significance is I believe this is associated with blunt force trauma," she testified.

The trauma she said would result from something hitting the cranium or the cranium hitting something hard.

She said she could tell that the injury occurred around the time of his death because these so-called perimortem fractures don't splinter, as would be expected if the injury had occurred after he was already deceased. She said if it was an older injury, well before his death, she would expect to see evidence of healing.

"This was not a recent fracture," she testified.

In earlier testimony, the defense questioned whether the remains could have been damaged when it was dropped by the hiker who found it. France testified that based upon her expertise she did not believe it could have happened then.

France also testified about "two linear" markings she found on an area of the bone near the right zygomatic arch, which is an area above the jaw near the ear.

"I think they are sharp injuries," she said. “I think a knife was applied to this area, a knife or something sharp," she said.

She said the markings were pretty subtle but she could see them under a microscope.

Earlier she had testified about various markings on the other bones she said were made by animals. She described those markings as "grooves" which are typically made by an animal's tooth. She said they're "u-shaped" and these markings on the cranium were "v-shaped."

She testified that her in expert opinion, the markings were left on the bone at or around the time of Dylan Redwine's death.

"There are two linear marks," she said. "It has the v-shape structure to it, the lower section is lifted. It never snapped back and didn't break off, that's consistent with perimortem."

When asked, she said she didn't believe those injuries could have been caused by anything in the environment.

France also noted that it is not her role to determine the cause of the manner of Dylan Redwine's death, only the circumstances. She'll continue her testimony after lunch.

Krystle Rodriguez also took the stand Thursday where she detailed her involvement in the DNA testing of Dylan Redwine's skull and that a sample taken from the skull was compared to a sample taken from a baby tooth belonging to Dylan.

Prior to their testimony, Drayton Harrison, a retired wildlife district manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, testified about wildlife in the area where Dylan Redwine was found.

He said that his office was outdoors and that 95% of his job was fieldwork. He told the jury that the major predators in the area are coyotes, bears, and cougars, and that part of his job entailed examining animal kill sites, particularly livestock.

Harrison described the different evidence left behind by the predators and said that in the event of a bear or cougar attack you would expect to find a large disturbance area as well as a lot of blood.

In earlier testimony, the defense has suggested that Dylan Redwine could have been killed by a wild animal.

Harrison also testified about the behavior of these animals and said it was unlikely that any of them would move their prey very far. He said a cougar might drag their prey 100 to 200 yards at most.

His testimony was meant to cast doubt on the possibility that animals could have carried Dylan's skull so far away from the area where the rest of his remains were found.

"I couldn’t see any reason to carry a skull over there-- there’s no reason to go that far," he said. "They all have the physical capability to do it, but the rationale is not there."

Prosecutors also hammered home the rarity of fatal wild animal attacks. Harrison said he could recall only one fatal attack involving a coyote in the entire United States and said that involved a small child.

He knew of just a handful of fatal mountain lion or bear attacks.

"Just knowing that every year, there's millions of people that recreate in bear habitat in Colorado and the number of bear fatalities, the odds are extremely low."

He also testified that he never responded to a fatal bear attack in his 26-year career although there was a recent death in the Durango area, he was retired by that time.

"I was shocked just cause it was so rare," he said.

> 9NEWS is providing daily digital updates on the Mark Redwine trial. For all of the coverage, visit 9news.com/dylanredwine.