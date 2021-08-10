Serving 48 year sentence for son's death, Mark Redwine files notice of appeal

He was sentenced to 48 years after being convicted in July for the 2012 death of his son Dylan Redwine.

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Attorneys for Mark Redwine, who was convicted of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan Redwine and sentenced to 48 years in prison, formally filed notice this week of their intent to appeal.

>The video above is from October when Mark Redwine was sentenced.

According to the court document filed Monday, the attorneys outlined some of the issues they could raise during the appeal process. They include but are not limited to the following:

Objection at trial

Sufficiency of evidence

Sentencing

Mark Redwine was convicted in July of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death following a weeks-long trial in connection with the 2012 disappearance and death of his son Dylan.

At his sentencing in October, the judge read a statement from Mark Redwine that appeared in a pre-sentencing document. In it, Redwine wrote he was "innocent of all charges." He also wrote, according to the judge, that there was a "miscarriage of justice" and it was a "fake conviction" and "sham trial."

Dylan was last seen alive the night of Nov. 18, 2012. He had been in Vallecito for a court-ordered visit with his father. Prosecutors said the two had a fraught relationship after the boy discovered lewd photos of Mark Redwine, and Dylan's mom and friends testified at trial that he was not looking forward to the visit with his father.

Mark Redwine reported his son missing on Nov. 19, 2012, after he returned home from work. A search of the surrounding area didn’t yield any results until June 2013, when a team found Dylan Redwine’s partial remains on Middle Mountain.

His skull wouldn’t be found until November 2015.

Mark Redwine was indicted for the boy’s murder in 2017, and his trial had been delayed multiple times due to everything from the arrest of his attorney to the COVID-19 pandemic.