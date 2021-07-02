Phone data shows how often Dylan Redwine’s father tried to call him after he disappeared

Dylan Redwine's phone records show he didn't respond to text messages or calls after 8:07 p.m. the night he disappeared.

DURANGO, Colo. — The day Dylan Redwine was reported missing, his father Mark Redwine sent him four text messages and attempted to call him seven times. The following morning, he called him once and never tried again.

That’s according to phone data that was analyzed by expert witness Scott Eicher, who testified in Mark Redwine’s murder trial on Friday morning.

Eicher showed the jury call logs for Dylan and Mark Redwine’s phones, which were both in the vicinity of the latter’s Vallecito home on Nov. 18, 2012 — the last night that the 13-year-old was seen alive.

According to Eichner’s testimony, Dylan Redwine’s last outgoing communication from his phone was at 8:07 p.m. on that night. His phone was at the same location when he received a text message from his mother just after 10 p.m. asking, “How are you doing son? Doing ok?”

The boy never answered.

Eichner said the following day — Nov. 19, 2012 — Mark Redwine sent his son four text messages between 8:42 a.m. to 2:43 p.m. During that time, tower records show that he drove from his home in Vallecito to Durango and back again.

He reported his son missing to the local Marshall’s office that afternoon, and attempted to call his son seven times over the course of the day, Eichner said.

Mark Redwine’s last attempt to contact his son the first night he was reported missing was at 9:32 p.m., Eichner said. This was at the same time search and rescue crews combed the forests and streams near their home for any trace of the boy. A member of that team testified that Mark Redwine's lights went out at 11 p.m.

There was no communication to his son’s phone until 7:19 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2012, the next day.

After that, Mark Redwine wouldn’t try to reach his son again, Eichner said. The boy had been on a court-ordered visit with his father, with whom he had a tumultuous relationship after discovering compromising photos, according to prosecutors.

Dylan Redwine’s remains were found in a forested area off Middle Mountain Road in June 2013. His skull was found two years later and much farther up the mountain. The defense has hypothesized that the teenager wandered off on his own after an argument by his father, and may have succumbed to the elements or have been killed by an animal.

Mark Redwine was indicted for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in 2017. His trial has been delayed multiple times over the years, but finally began on June 21. Testimony is slated to last for four weeks.

Eichner’s testimony also dealt with using cellphone towers to determine a person’s potential location, something that was hampered in this investigation by the fact Mark Redwine lived in a remote area.

Brandon Redwine, who is Mark Redwine’s son from another marriage, was briefly called to the stand before Eichner to testify about his interactions with his father after his half-brother’s disappearance.

He said he met with his dad at a casino after Dylan Redwine’s disappearance, and they “were trying to get that reaction like ‘we have to do something.’”

Court is slated to resume on Tuesday morning following a break on Monday for the Fourth of July holiday.

