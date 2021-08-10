Mark Redwince sentenced Friday after conviction in son's 2012 death

If the sentences are served consecutively Mark Redwine faces a maximum of 72 years.

DURANGO, Colo. — Mark Redwine will be sentenced Friday after a jury convicted him in July of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death for the 2012 disappearance of his 13-year-old son, Dylan.

He faces up to 48 years for the second-degree murder conviction and up to 24 years for child abuse resulting in a death conviction.

Mark Redwine wasn't indicted for the boy’s murder in until 2017 and over the years since then, legal proceedings were delayed multiple times due to everything from the arrest of his attorney to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dylan was last seen alive the night of Nov. 18, 2012, the same day he arrived in Vallecito for a court-ordered visit with his father. Prosecutors said the two had a fraught relationship after the boy discovered lewd photos of Mark Redwine. At trial, Dylan's mom and friends testified that he was not looking forward to the visit with his father in southwest Colorado.

Prosecutors showed Dylan's phone and iPod records. His communication ended at 9:37 p.m., on Nov. 18, 2012 and his devices and backpack have not been recovered to this day.

Mark Redwine reported his son missing on Nov. 19, 2012 after he returned home from work. There was no sign of the boy until June 2013 when his partial remains were found during a search of Middle Mountain. Due to harsh winter conditions, that area had not been previously searched.

Dylan's skull, which was a key piece of evidence during the trial, wasn't found until late 2015. A prosecution witness testified there was a fracture that happened around the time of Dylan's death as well as sharp force injuries, but a defense expert argued it’s hard to deduce exactly when these injuries occurred.

The prosecution argued that Mark Redwine killed his son during a confrontation over the compromising photographs.

The defense has argued the boy wandered off on his own and possibly succumbed to the elements or a wild animal, a theory the jury ultimately rejected with their guilty verdict.

