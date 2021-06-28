First responder details Mark Redwine's demeanor after his son's disappearance

A search-and-rescuer took the witness stand in the murder trial and discussed Redwine's demeanor in the hours after his 13-year-old son was reported missing.

DURANGO, Colo. — Upper Pine River Deputy Fire Chief Roy Vreeland wasn’t on-duty the afternoon of Nov. 19, 2012. When he received a pager message about a missing child, he said he nevertheless sprang into action and grabbed his to-go bag, pausing only to check the temperature before he walked out the door.

Vreeland said it was just above 40 degrees, and although the sun was shining, it would soon get dark, making the search for 13-year-old Dylan Redwine near his father Mark’s home in Vallecito all the more urgent.

Mark Redwine greeted first-responders at the door. Vreeland said he remembered Redwine looked “disheveled” and his demeanor was “laid-back, nonchalant.”

“Typically, more people show a lot of emotion when someone’s missing,” said Vreeland, who worked in search and rescue for multiple decades before recently retiring. “… I would say [Mark Redwine] was concerned, but he was not frantic at all.”

Prosecutors called Vreeland to the witness stand on Monday morning to testify in the trial of Mark Redwine, who was indicted in 2017 for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death for his alleged role in his son's disappearance. Monday marked the start of the second week in what’s expected to be a four-week trial — a legal proceeding that’s been delayed multiple times due to everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to the arrest of the suspect's attorney.

Dylan Redwine’s body wasn’t found until June 2013. A search team discovered his remains just off a rugged ATV road on Middle Mountain, which wasn’t far from where he had been staying during a court-ordered visit with his father.

Vreeland said when he first arrived at Mark Redwine’s house, he noticed multiple liquor bottles both inside and outside. He had brought a dog to hopefully find some trace of Dylan Redwine and said he repeatedly asked the boy’s father for some form of scent article.

“He said there was nothing there,” Vreeland said. “The thing I remember most is he said he did not have a jacket.”

Vreeland said he told Mark Redwine that he was “looking for anything,” a phone charger, a hair brush, a toothbrush, lip balm, and that he said “there was nothing in the house that belonged to the child.”

Finally, Vreeland said he asked where the boy had slept, and Mark Redwine pointed at the couch in the living room, where Vreeland found a pillowcase that could be used as a scent article.

What happened next will likely be the subject of testimony Monday afternoon, when Vreeland will return to the witness stand after the lunch break.

Vreeland took the witness stand after a DNA expert, who testified for hours about the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s analysis of what was believed to be blood inside Mark Redwine’s living room.

One part of the DNA found here likely belonged to Dylan Redwine, but the state’s analysis cannot show how long it had been there.

During opening statements, Mark Redwine's public defenders alleged that the teenager wandered off on his own. Vreeland said on the day Dylan Redwine was reported missing, his father had said the boy liked to fish either at a lake 6 miles away from his home or at the stream across the street.

The prosecution has implied that Mark Redwine and his teenage son had a confrontation after the boy discovered compromising photos of his father. Previous testimony focused on the fact that Dylan Redwine did not want to visit his father that November and that his last communication with his friends was the night before his father reported him missing.

Vallecito is small Colorado mountain community located northeast of Durango. It received national attention following Dylan Redwine's disappearance in 2012.

