'I figured he was safe because he was with his dad': Dylan Redwine's mom details his 2012 disappearance

Elaine Hall, the mother of Dylan Redwine, testified in her ex-husband's trial Wednesday about the last time she hugged her son.

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Elaine Hall, the mother of Dylan Redwine, took the stand Wednesday morning in the trial for her ex-husband where she testified at length about the last time she saw Dylan in November 2012 and when she learned that his remains had been found months later.

"It was so surreal," Hall testifed. "You don't expect any of this to happen you and, you know, I figured he was safe because he was with his dad. And I was devastated that no one knew where my son was."

Dylan's father, Mark Redwine was indicted in 2017 and charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death for Dylan's disappearance and death.

Dylan Redwine was last seen on Nov. 18, 2012, during a court-ordered visit with his father Mark. His remains was found on Middle Mountain near his home in Bayfield in June 2013.

Hall testified Wednesday that she was in southwest Colorado at that time because an organized grid search for Dylan was taking place. However, she said she could not bring herself to participate in the search, which she said focused on Middle Mountain because the area had just reopened.

"I didn't go up on the mountain," she said. "Honestly, I didn't want to find anything belonging to my son when I was up there. So I made the decision to just not go," she said through tears.

She testified that over the course of several days search crews found remains and items that belonged to her son.

The first item that she said was a shoe was brought to her by investigators, and she positively identified it as belonging to Dylan. Eventually, human remains were found and DNA testing was done to identify the pair as Dylan's shoes.

Earlier in her testimony, Hall said that Dylan did not want to go visit his father for the Thanksgiving holiday and said instead he wanted to stay and celebrate the holiday with her family in the Colorado Springs area.

She said a big reason for that was because her mom, Dylan's grandmother, had recently been diagnosed with cancer. She said she contacted her attorney regarding the visit.

"She basically said it was a court order and that I would be in violation of the court [if Dylan didn't go]," Hall testified.

She testified that Dylan was supposed to leave for Durango on Nov. 17, but his first flight was canceled and rebooked for the following afternoon.

She said the last time she saw Dylan was at the Colorado Springs Airport just prior to him boarding the plane on Nov. 18.

"I said oh, you’re too old to give your mom a hug, and then he came back and gave me a hug," she testified.

That was the last time she said she saw Dylan. Hall testified about several text messages exchanged between the two later that evening, but said she did not get a response to the message she sent to him just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 18. He never responded to any messages after that, she testified.

She said the next day, as she was getting off work, she got a message from Mark Redwine asking if she had seen Dylan because he couldn't find him.

"I was in my car driving home," she said. "I was frantic. I was nervous. I was six hours away and he's asking me if I've seen Dylan."

She testified that she called her other son and told him that Mark Redwine couldn't find Dylan and then called her husband and told him. She said she went home, packed a bag and immediately headed to the Durango area with her son and husband.

Much of Hall's testimony Wednesday morning focused on email and text exchanges between her and Mark Redwine that are often very contentious.

Messages shown in court indicate that Mark Redwine first texted Hall that Dylan was missing at 4:32 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2012.

"Elaine, I am wondering if you have heard from Dylan, I have been trying to reach him all afternoon," the message from Mark Redwine says.

She responded, "It's really worrying when I've seven hours away and I get a message like this from you. I haven't heard from Dylan today. Where did you leave him or last see him?"

Mark Redwine responded seven minutes later and said he went to town earlier and Dylan was fine but noted he was concerned because he hadn't heard from him, according to the transcript read in court.

Hall responded, according to the transcripts, that "it was not fine" because their son was missing and that it was weird for him to "just up and leave."

According to the transcripts, Mark Redwine, said he had just left the Marshall's office. However, according to those same transcripts, Hall called the Marshall's office to make a report and there was no record or report about Dylan.

"When I called the Marshall's office," Hall testified "They didn't have a report or anything on Dylan being missing. They really didn't know anything."

Her call to the office was played in court Wednesday and appears to support her testimony that there was no prior knowledge about Dylan before her call.

Hall finally arrived around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 and went straight to the Marshall's office, Hall testified.

"I don't think I did sleep," she said about the night she arrived. "I was stressed out because I didn't know where my son was."

She said that over the next few days and weeks they did everything they could think of to try and locate Dylan.

"We had driven up to Vallecito, just standing in the middle of the road, just calling his name," she said. "We did foot searches with just my immediate family... Anybody who could help me, I was knocking on their door."