Witness: Mention of 'compromising photos' sent Mark Redwine into a rage

Dylan Redwine's older brother wrapped up testimony Thursday.

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Compromising photos of Mark Redwine were the center of testimony in his murder trial Thursday with, one witness testifying that a reference to them sent him into a rage that "scared the [expletive] out of her."

Mark Redwine was indicted in 2017 and charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in connection with the 2012 disappearance and death of his 13-year-old son Dylan, who was last seen on Nov. 18, 2012, during a court-ordered visit with his father in southwest Colorado.

Dylan Redwine's older brother, Cory, took the stand first on Thursday to continue his testimony. He said that he still loves his father as he detailed his often tense relationship with him.

"I wish I didn't have to be here," he said through tears.

He also described how he first learned that his little brother was missing.

"My mother called me while I was at work and said, 'Dylan is missing we can’t find him,'" he said. "At first I didn’t really believe her, it had to sink in, but then she seemed pretty adamant about it. Once she kind of showed her worry I became concerned as well."

He said he packed a quick overnight bag and left for the Durango area with his mom and stepdad. He testified that his last electronic communication with Dylan was a happy birthday message from him on Nov. 14, 2012, which was his 21st birthday. Cory Redwine said he called and texted Dylan numerous times during their hours-long drive to the Durango area but got no responses.

"It was not a good feeling," he said. "I had no clue and all you wanted to do was just find him. We stayed strong as a family."

He said he quickly became "frustrated" by his father Mark's lack of involvement and said there was no communication from him when they arrived in the area.

"When the lack of his efforts were being clearly demonstrated, it really angered me," he testified. "I was just trying to find my brother."

He said he only saw his dad at one search and had sent him messages inviting him to other searches. He also said that in June 2013, when searches of Middle Mountain were planned, his dad was not involved, even though he lived just a few miles away. He said he and his mother had traveled hours to be there.

"I just offered any assistance I could to the search efforts," he said, while noting that he quit his job so that he could travel to the Durango area.

Dylan's remains were found during that June search of Middle Mountain and Cory Redwine testified about the numerous items that belonged to Dylan that were found and that he had to identify them to police.

They included a shoe, a sock, parts of a black White Sox T-shirt, the waistband from a pair of underwear and headphones.

He testified that Dylan's backpack, cellphone and ball cap have never been found.

On cross examination, the defense asked Cory Redwine about his brother's relationship with his father. He said the two were very close when Dylan was younger and that at one point Mark Redwine was a stay at home dad, which helped them develop a special bond.

The defense then honed in on the troubled relationship between Cory and his father Mark, and it was noted that two had not spoken for most of 2012 following an argument in May of that year over messy conditions at Mark's home where Cory and his girlfriend had been staying.

Cory also met with Mark Redwine at casino in December 2012 for a conversation to which Cory brought a recording device, the defense said. During that conversation, Cory said he told his father that he considered him a suspect in Dylan's disappearance, according to testimony.

Cory was also asked about an appearance on the Dr. Phil show that aired while Dylan was still missing. While on the show, Cory said he "hated" his father. When asked why he said that, he explained it was because of what he believed happened to Dylan and his prior personal feelings about his dad.

The defense then detailed a text exchange between Cory and his father in August 2012 that took place while Dylan and his dad were on a trip together to Boston.

Cory sent his dad the "compromising photos" that the brothers had found on a laptop earlier. During testimony on Wednesday, Cory said he used his phone to take pictures of the photos that were found on the laptop. He described the photos as showing Mark Redwine wearing women's clothing and a diaper.

Along with the photos, Cory Redwine, texted his dad messages calling his dad "nasty" and saying the photos were the "nastiest thing he had ever seen."

According to court testimony, Mark Redwine responded by asking Cory Redwine not to hurt Dylan and said "Dylan doesn't deserve to be hurt anymore" and "if you care about Dylan, why do you want to see him hurt?"

The photos were brought up again by Kathi Barry, who took the stand late Thursday morning. She testified that she did not know the Redwine family but became involved in search efforts after seeing a Facebook post about the missing boy.

She remained involved in those efforts from November 2012 to June 2013 when Dylan's remains were found. She testified that around the time the remains she and a woman Denise Hess went to the home of Mark Redwine to confront him about a text message he had sent to Dylan's mother.

"He hoped that her colon cancer riddled BFF died and that she did too. That's what he said," Barry said, referring to a text message she said was sent from Mark Redwine to Dylan's mom.

She said it was sent on the day the remains found on Middle Mountain were positively identified as Dylan's.

Hess, who was also heavily involved in the searches, according to court testimony, has since passed away.

After learning about the text message, Barry, testified that Hess was extremely angry and wanted to confront Mark Redwine.

"I mean, she knew Mark, and she was upset about the text," Barry said.

She said she drove Hess to his home and that when they pulled up he was outside the home, wearing only underwear.

Barry described a very heated exchange between Hess and Mark Redwine which included lots of cursing and name calling.

"Because he had something to her about cancer, and the last breath, and he was laughing, she said, 'well it will be my last breath and I will make you pay for what you did to Dylan," she testified.

Barry said she then recalled Mark Redwine saying that he would dance when she was dead, referring to Hess. She said that comment made her "lose her mind" and she called him names and made comments that referenced the "compromising photos."

Barry testified that the mention of the photos caused Mark Redwine's demeanor to change.

"All of the sudden, he picked up this log, off like, a stove or an oven or something," she said. "He picked up that log and he went aggh! And I all remember was, I don't know if you've seen the cartoons where the eyes bulge out and all you can see is the whites of the eyes, but that's all I saw. It scared the expletive out of me."

Amber Harrison, who represented Dylan's mom in divorce proceedings, also testified Thursday. She fought back tears as she recalled telling her that she needed to send to Dylan to visit his father in November 2012.

“I told her, that she had to put Dylan on the plane or she would be charged with contempt of court," she said, while wiping away tears.

Harrison also brought up the "compromising photos" testifying that Dylan said around September 2012 that they made him feel uncomfortable around his father.

"He disclosed to me that he had seen the photos and they creeped him and they made him feel very uncomfortable," she said. "He told me he was creeped out by it and didn't want to visit his father."

She testified that she has personally never seen the photos but had heard of them and is aware of what they showed.

