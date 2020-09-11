Judge declares mistrial in murder case of 13-year-old Dylan Redwine

Mark Redwine's attorneys said in a court hearing Monday that members of the defense team are showing COVID-19 symptoms.

DURANGO, Colo. — The murder trial of Mark Redwine in the 2012 death of his 13-year-old son was declared a mistrial on Monday afternoon.

Jury selection was put on hold last week after the presiding judge experienced possible symptoms of COVID-19. According to Court Executive Eric Hogue, Chief Judge Jeffrey Wilson experienced a lack of taste and smell Thursday morning. The symptoms subsided later in the day.

In a court hearing Monday morning, Redwine's defense team told the judge that members of their team were showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Mark Redwine, 59, has been charged with the 2012 murder of his 13-year-old son, Dylan Redwine. He was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in July 2017 and has been held at the La Plata County Jail ever since.

During that time, Redwine's trial has been delayed multiple times. It was first postponed in November 2018 as a judge worked to rule on a number of pretrial motions.

A trial date in September 2019 was postponed again after his attorney was arrested on assault and domestic violence charges.

Finally, an April 2020 trial was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jury selection began last last month. More than 2,600 people received a jury summons. The goal was to select 12 jurors and two alternates.

A new trial date for Redwine will be discussed during a meeting set for 11 a.m. Friday