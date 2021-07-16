WATCH LIVE: Jury to deliver verdict in Mark Redwine trial at 2:30 p.m.

Dylan Redwine disappeared in November 2012. His father was charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

DURANGO, Colo. — A jury will deliver a verdict in the Mark Redwine trial at 2:30 p.m. He is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death for the 2012 disappearance of his 13-year-old son, Dylan Redwine.

The case brought national attention to the southwestern Colorado town of Vallecito when Dylan Redwine was first reported missing, and multiple family members appeared on “The Dr. Phil Show” in 2013.

Mark Redwine was indicted for the boy’s murder in 2017, and his trial has been delayed multiple times due to everything from the arrest of his attorney to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorneys delivered opening statements on June 21, and testimony ended on July 14. Dozens of people took the witness stand including members of the search and rescue team who first looked for Dylan Redwine, animal behavioral experts who testified about bear hibernation and DNA analysts.

Dylan Redwine was last seen alive the night of Nov. 18, 2012. He had been in Vallecito for a court-ordered visit with his father. Prosecutors said the two had a fraught relationship after the boy discovered lewd photos of Mark Redwine, and Dylan Redwine’s mom and friends testified that he was not looking forward to the visit with his father.

Prosecutors showed Dylan Redwine’s phone and iPod records. His communication ended at 9:37 p.m., on Nov. 18, 2012 and his devices and backpack have not been recovered to this day.

Mark Redwine reported his son missing on Nov. 19, 2012, after he returned home from work. A search of the surrounding area didn’t yield any results until June 2013, when a team found Dylan Redwine’s partial remains on Middle Mountain.

His skull wouldn’t be found until November 2015. A prosecution witness testified there was a fracture that happened around the time of Dylan Redwine’s death as well as sharp force injuries, but a defense expert argued it’s hard to deduce exactly when these injuries occurred.

The prosecution argued that Mark Redwine killed his son during a confrontation over the compromising photographs. The defense has argued the boy wandered off on his own and possibly succumbed to the elements or a wild animal.

