Investigator details items belonging to Dylan Redwine found on Middle Mountain

Another witness testified he saw Mark Redwine on Middle Mountain Road in April 2013, before Dylan's remains were found in June of that year.

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — The now-retired La Plata County Sheriff's Office investigator who was the first person assigned to the Dylan Redwine case took the stand Tuesday and detailed everything found on Middle Mountain in June 2013 that belonged to the boy who was last seen months earlier.

Dan Patterson began working at the sheriff's office in 1991 and retired in 2015.

He said not long after Dylan Redwine was reported missing, his supervisor assigned him the case. The 13-year-old was last seen on Nov. 18, 2012, during a court-ordered visit to the Vallecito area to visit his father, Mark Redwine.

In 2017, Mark Redwine was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. His trial began last week and is expected to last a month.

Bones and items belonging to Dylan Redwine were found on Middle Mountain in June 2013. That was the first opportunity to thoroughly such the area because a road leading up to that location had been closed for the winter.

"I would go up occasionally to see how much of the snow had melted so that we could pick a date for a group [search] effort," Patterson said. "And I wanted the road to be clear."

He said he personally conducted a search along with several others in May 2013, but due to conditions, the search was mostly right along the roadway and a little bit farther off to the sides. Nothing was found.

Patterson said the first item of interest found in the June search was a shoe, which at first investigators weren't sure belonged to Dylan. He said that once Dylan's mother identified the item as his, searchers focused their efforts in that area, which Patterson described in court testimony as "fairly steep and rugged."

"Someone radioed that they found what looked like pieces of clothing," Patterson said. "There were some black earbuds. I don’t know if it was chewed off, but it was cut on one end. There was a piece of bone, identified as a clavicle found in that same spot."

He described that area as the likely dumpsite for Dylan's body.

Items found included:

Shred of underwear

A sock

Shredded portions of a shirt

Black earbuds

A shoe

At least three bones

Patterson said they also brought in a cadaver dog that alerted on a particular bone in an area that was filled with many animal bones.

"Just downhill from that one, there was a bigger one, probably a tibia," Patterson testified.

Photos of the items and the bone were shown to the jury, and when the bone was put on the monitor, Dylan's mother, Elaine Hall and his stepdad, Michael Hall, who testified earlier on Tuesday, left the courtroom.

Michael Hall married Elaine in 2015, but the two were a couple long before that. He testified that Dylan was living with his mother most of the time and had very few visits with his father. He said that meant that Dylan was living with him.

He testified about the day Dylan was last seen, saying that Elaine Hall was the one who told him. Michael Hall said he had agreed to drive to the Durango area with Elaine and his stepson, Cory.

"I figured we'd hear from Dylan by the time we got to Alamosa," Michael Hall said.

When Dylan failed to respond to messages from both his mom and brother, Michael Hall said he became increasingly concerned.

He detailed how later he had to drive back to Alamosa to meet his mother, who had driven there with items that belonged to Dylan that had been collected for investigators. Those items included a pillowcase, clothing from a hamper and a blanket. They also provided one of Dylan's baby teeth, Blistex and mouthwash.

During testimony on Monday, a detective said that Mark Redwine had no items that belonged to Dylan at his home.

On Tuesday, Michael Hall said while he was in town for a search of a lake on April 23, 2013, he drove up Middle Mountain Road before the search started. At that time of year, you can only drive so far before the road is blocked by a locked gate.

Michael Hall testified that near the first hairpin turn, he pulled over on the side of the road. He testified that he saw Mark Redwine in his white truck coming down the road. He said he was close enough to recognize both him and his vehicle.

"He appeared to me, he was trying to put a great deal of distance between him and me," Hall testified.

Despite that, Hall testified that he was able to catch up to the vehicle, but they went separate ways once they reached the main road. Hall said he drove to Mark Redwine's home and verified that his truck was not there. He said he reported the encounter to law enforcement.

Hall testified that at some point between that April date and when Dylan's remains were found, he went back to Middle Mountain Road and placed wildlife cameras. He said he had turned the cameras over to law enforcement and couldn't say whether they captured anything of value to the investigation.

Earlier in the morning, Jed Botsford, with the U.S. Forest Service, testified that that area of Middle Mountain is popular with off-road users and that the gate on the road can be bypassed by someone on an ATV if they use off-road trails. The jury was shown a map of the road and trails.

Botsford also testified about a volunteer group known as the San Juan Sledders that grooms the area for off-road use once there's at least a foot of snow.

On cross-examination, the defense noted that at least one member of that volunteer group has a key to the gate on the roadway. It was also noted that the lock on the gate is often cut off.

The defense also brought up hunting season, which in 2012 ended at sunset on Nov. 18 for deer and elk on public lands; however, people could still hunt turkey or harvest Christmas trees in that area through the end of the year.

