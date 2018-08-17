East High School principal John Youngquist alerted parents on Wednesday of a “serious allegation” against a current student, 9Wants to Know has learned.

“First, I want to emphasize above all our commitment to student safety and well-being,” the email said, in part. “When concerns are raised, we carefully look into them, and we are committed to a fair process that ensures student safety and prevents any retaliation.”

The student, who is under 18 years old, is facing one count of felony unlawful sexual contact, two counts of misdemeanor unlawful sexual contact, and one count of false imprisonment against a fellow student, according to charging documents obtained by 9Wants to Know.

DOCUMENT | The charging complaint filed by the Denver District Attorney's Office

The male student was arrested Aug. 1 by Denver police. The Denver District Attorney’s Office filed charges Aug. 8.

The alleged victim has also obtained a restraining order against the juvenile, 9Wants to Know has learned.

In an email to East High School families, Youngquist stated the school was first informed of these allegations on June 12.

“We are following the law and DPS processes to gather evidence to determine appropriate next steps. In the meantime, we have taken steps to fully ensure the safety of those involved,” Youngquist wrote in the email.

Charging documents indicate that the alleged abuse began in August 2017 and continued throughout the school year, through April 2018. Few additional details were included in the charging documents as both the alleged perpetrator and victim are minors at the high school.

DOCUMENT | The letter to families from East High School

