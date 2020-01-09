Felony charges dismissed against Airbnb hosts in Denver

The District Attorney’s office said it dismissed the cases because it needs to prioritize violent cases as courts request a limit on jury trials during the pandemic.

DENVER — The four people accused of running a short-term rental scheme and who were hit with felony charges are now off the legal hook.

The District Attorney’s Office in Denver confirmed the felony cases were dismissed against two real estate agents, a developer and an attorney.

“We were confident that we would be able to prove the short-term rental violations in court. However, the coronavirus has impacted court schedules and the courts requested that we limit the number of jury trials,” said Carolyn Tyler, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office.

“While that caused us to make some difficult decisions regarding which criminal cases to pursue, seeking justice in violent cases and those cases with specific Victim Rights Act implications, must receive priority,” Tyler said.

>Watch above: Denver couple accused of illegally running short-term rental business through Airbnb

9Wants to Know reported extensively on short-term rental schemes in Denver, where people violated the city’s “primary residence rule.” City law says people must live where they operate a short-term rental.

After the city filed the felony charges, dozens of short-term rental license holders gave up their permits to avoid legal problems.