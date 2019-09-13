A former candidate for governor in Idaho has been investigated in the 1984 disappearance of a 12-year-old Greeley girl, according to a newspaper account of an interview with him and court documents.

Jonelle Matthews vanished Dec. 20, 1984, after a Christmas choir concert.

Late on the afternoon of July 23, a crew digging for a pipeline in rural Weld County discovered Matthews’ skull and some of the clothes she was wearing the day she disappeared, breathing new life into the investigation of the 34-year-old mystery.

On Friday, the Idaho Statesman reported that Steven Pankey – who ran for governor there in 2014 and 2018 – had disclosed in an interview that he’d given a DNA sample in the case and that his home had been searched.

Pankey lived in Greeley at the time Matthews disappeared, but he told the Statesman that he never met her or her family and knew nothing about the case until he saw news stories reporting her disappearance.

Attempts by 9NEWS to reach Pankey, 68, were not successful.

A copy of the search warrant posted on the Statesman website shows that investigators were looking for computer equipment – including floppy diskettes, hard drives, magnetic computer tapes -- as well as “any and all correspondence, diaries, memoirs, journals, personal reminiscences, electronic mail (e-mail), letters, notes, memorandum, or other communications in written or printed form, as these items pertain to allegations set forth in this affidavit, or that relate to the murder of Jonelle Matthews.”

The affidavit, the warrant and the return are all sealed, according to a court clerk.

Messages left with Greeley police officials were not immediately returned.

