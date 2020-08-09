Hearing Tuesday will address competency of Letecia Stauch

She's accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch in January. His remains were found months later in Florida.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Letecia Stauch is due in court for a hearing Tuesday afternoon that will address her competency as she faces a host of charges including first-degree murder for the death of her 11-year-old stepson Gannon.

She is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.

Gannon was reported missing Jan. 27 from his El Paso County home by Letecia Stauch. Investigators believe she killed him in his bedroom sometime that afternoon, according to an arrest affidavit.

Letecia Stauch told police Gannon had gone to play with friends and never returned. That prompted a weeks-long search for Gannon and an investigation that culminated with Stauch's arrest in South Carolina in March.

Remains found later that month in Florida were identified as Gannon.

Letecia Stauch has a hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. In mid-July she was moved to a state hospital in Pueblo to undergo an evaluation to determine whether she's competent to stand trial. Tuesday's hearing is expected to address the evaluation that was ordered back in early June.

Just last month, Gannon's family hosted a memorial service to celebrate his life and honor his memory.