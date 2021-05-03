Paper copies of 1,800 pages of discovery must be provided to Letecia Stauch in jail

Letecia Stauch, who is representing herself, said she would not have time to go over the documents with limited computer access at the jail.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Letecia Stauch's next hearing was delayed until May to allow for her to go over all of the discovery in the case now that she is representing herself in the trial.

She faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch and had additional hearings set for next week which have been pushed back to May 20.

During Friday's hearing, a judge granted a motion to redact the personal information of some witnesses in discovery before Letecia Stauch has access to it. Once that information is property redacted on the nearly 1,800 pages, the judge said a paper copy of 1,800 pages must be delivered to Stauch at the jail.

The ruling came after Stauch complained to the judge that she was granted access to the law library at the jail only a few hours a week which is where she would need to go to access those documents electronically.

Investigators believe Gannon was killed in the afternoon on Jan. 27, 2020 and that Letecia Stauch moved his body through the house, into the garage, and loaded it into the back of her Volkswagen Tiguan.

She also had her 17-year-old daughter buy carpet cleaner, trash bags, baking soda and vinegar, according to the documents. Investigators theorized in the records that Letecia Stauch then cleaned up the evidence of the killing before calling 911 at 6:55 p.m. that evening to report that Gannon hadn’t returned home after heading out to play with friends.

Deputies responded to her call that he was missing about 3½ hours after she made it, and they took a report from Letecia and conducted what the documents describe as “a limited search of the residence.” At the time the officers were there, Letecia Stauch’s Tiguan was backed into the garage, according to the records.

Those documents indicate that Gannon’s body was in the car at the time – asserting that it wasn’t until the next evening that investigators believe Stauch dumped his body in the area of Colorado 105 and Perry Park Road. Blood found in the boy’s bedroom, in the garage, and on a piece of particle board found in the area of Highway 105 and Perry Park Road all matched the boy’s DNA, according to the affidavit.

That led to a long-running investigation – and extensive searches in El Paso and Douglas counties for Gannon’s remains – that culminated in Stauch’s arrest on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Stauch's case has been delayed since June after her attorneys questioned whether she was mentally competent to aid in her defense. She had been accused of plotting an escape from jail, and was moved to the state mental hospital in Pueblo for evaluation.

Previously, a judge ruled that Letecia Stauch is competent to stand trial.