Stepmother of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch due in court

A judge could determine if Letecia Stauch is mentally fit to stand trial in connection with the boy's death.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County stepmother accused in the slaying of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch is due in court Tuesday for a hearing that could determine if she is mentally fit for trial.

Letecia Stauch, 37, is set to appear at 9 a.m. before 4th Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner. The judge is expected to reveal the results of her second competency evaluation, performed by a defense expert after state psychiatrists found in an earlier evaluation that she was mentally fit to be prosecuted.

If the latest evaluation reaches the same conclusion, Werner could declare Stauch competent, putting her case back on track after a six-month pause over mental health concerns.

The video above is from a memorial service for Gannon

If not, the judge could schedule a competency hearing, at which attorneys will put on witnesses and present any additional evidence while debating her mental fitness. Court records show that Dr. Jackie Grimmett, a psychiatrist retain by the defense, submitted her report to the court Jan. 2.

Stauch’s prosecution has been on hold since June, when her attorneys initially raised concerns about her mental competency amid reports that Stauch had tried to escape the jail.

Under Colorado law, competency refers to a defendant’s current mental state, not whether they were sane at the time of an alleged crime. To find Stauch competent, the judge must determine that she has a rational understanding of the charges against her and can effectively assist in her defense.