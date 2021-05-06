Stepmom in Gannon Stauch case attempts to fire public defenders again

Letecia Stauch fired the public defenders in February and had planned to represent herself in her first-degree murder trial.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — A court hearing for Letecia Stauch, the stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, ended with Stauch attempting again to fire the public defenders she successfully dismissed in February.

Stauch filed a motion last Wednesday requesting counsel about two months after she asked to be allowed to represent herself at her murder trial.

The video above is from February when Stauch asked to represent herself

Fourth Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner ruled last Friday that Stauch would be represented by Colette LeBeau and Kathryn Strobel, the same public defenders she fired in late February.

Stauch was given a 90-day suspension from the El Paso County jail library after twice refusing to use the library during her scheduled time. The library was the only place she could review the nearly 30,000 pages of discovery pertaining to her case.

Referencing a recent letter from Stauch asking for counsel other than the public defenders, Werner sent her to Judge William Bain for a conflict hearing Wednesday. Bain was the presiding judge at Stauch’s Feb. 19 hearing, when she requested that her attorneys be dismissed.

