Letecia Stauch refuses to appear in court for preliminary hearing in murder case

Letecia's stepson Gannon Stauch was last seen on Jan. 27, 2020 and was found dead in Florida months later.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Letecia Stauch, who is charged with the death of her 11-year-old stepson Gannon, refused to appear in court Thursday for the first part of a two-day preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

She appeared briefly by Webex at the start of the hearing which begin at 9 a.m. and was wearing an orange striped jumpsuit and black mask.

When asked why she was not physically in court, she responded that she had confidence in her counsel and did not wish to appear in person even though she understood it was her right to appear there in person.

Prosecutor Michael Allen objected to her not being present and asked the court to waive the hearing and enter a not guilty plea and set a trial date. Judge Gregory Werner denied that request and decided the hearing should proceed as scheduled without the defendant present.

Letecia Stauch was arrested in South Carolina on March 2, 2020, months after Gannon was last seen on Jan. 27 of that year. That is the day that prosecutors allege she killed the boy in his bedroom hours before reporting him missing.

His remains were eventually found in Florida on March 20, 2020.

Since her arrest more than a year ago, Letecia Stauch has been held without bond on felony charges. They include:

First-degree murder after deliberation.

First-degree murder of a person under 12 by someone in a position of trust.

Child abuse resulting in death.

Tampering with a deceased human body.

Tampering with physical evidence.

Seven counts of a crime of violence for using a weapon (the weapons listed in the complaint include a firearm, blunt object and sharp object).

One count of crime of violence – causing severe bodily injury or death

She's also accused of slipping out of handcuffs and attacking a deputy as she was transported to Colorado from South Carolina following her arrest and plotting an escape from the El Paso County Jail.

Court proceedings have been drawn out for various reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic and questions about whether Letecia Stauch was competent to stand trial. Ultimately, two mental health evaluations determined that she was mentally fit and that case could move forward.

There were further delays when Stauch asked to represent herself at trial and then complained to the judge that she was granted access to the law library at the jail only a few hours a week, which is where she would need to go to access case documents electronically.

Eventually, she was given near 1,800 pages of paper documents. In May 2021, she was granted new attorneys and is no longer representing herself.