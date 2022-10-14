Trial date for El Paso County woman accused of killing stepson

She's accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in January 2020.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — After more than two years of delays, an El Paso County judge has set a jury trial date of March 20 for Letecia Stauch, who is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in January 2020.

Stauch's defense had requested that her second mental health evaluation be conducted at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo and for her to wear an electroencephalographic monitor during the evaluation.

The monitors are wrapped around a patient’s head to gather and monitor brain-wave data.

But Josh Tolini, one of Stauch's defense attorneys, told the court that they would withdraw those requests and instead have the second evaluation conducted from El Paso County jail sometime in October or November.

Judge Gregory Werner attempted to ask Stauch, 39, if she understood and consented to the requests being made by her attorneys, but she informed Werner through attorney Will Cook that she would not speak to the court during the hearing.

Following the interaction, Werner set the trial date, which will be more than three years after the death of Gannon.

