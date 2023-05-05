WATCH LIVE: Attorneys in Letecia Stauch trial make final pleas to jury

Gannon Stauch was killed in 2020. His stepmom Letecia Stauch is charged with first-degree murder in his death.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After weeks of testimony attorneys in the trial for Letecia Stauch, who's charged with the 2020 murder of her 11-year-old stepson, will make their final pleas to the jury.

Closing arguments in the case are set to begin around 9 a.m. Friday. After that, jurors will begin deliberations. They'll have three options, which include finding Letecia Stauch guilty, not guilty, or not guilty by reason of insanity.

Gannon Stauch was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020, by his stepmother. It's on that day, according to prosecutors, that Letecia Stauch "viciously and deliberately" attacked the boy in his bedroom by stabbing him multiple times and then firing a gun at him three times. One of the bullets struck Gannon in the head.

Afterward, according to court testimony, Letecia Stauch placed Gannon's body in a suitcase that was found weeks later in March 2020 under a bridge in Florida. Letecia Stauch's half-brother testified that it was the same suitcase that he saw her struggling to carry before she placed it into a moving truck in the days immediately after Gannon disappeared.

Letecia Stauch's trial began on April 3 and during that time prosecutors called dozens of witnesses that included family members, investigators, and mental health experts. The jury also heard from Letecia herself through recorded phone calls with Gannon's dad and videos of her interviews with investigators and doctors.

She's pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and her defense team called just two witnesses, both doctors. One of them saw Letecia Stauch in December 2020. The other, Dr. Dortothy Lewis, completed psychological evaluations and asserted that Letecia Stauch was psychotic when Gannon was murdered and that her other personality known as "Maria" killed the boy.

She is charged with the following:

First-degree murder - after deliberation

First-degree murder - victim under 12 position of trust

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence - destroy

Crime of violence sentence enhancers

During her trial, jurors also heard testimony about an escape attempt that happened on Interstate 70 in Kansas as Letecia Stauch was being brought back to Colorado from South Carolina where she was arrested. She faces separate charges in relation to that incident.

