Letecia Stauch writes letter claiming violation of rights in jail

The stepmother of Gannon Stauch, who is charged in his murder, wrote the letter earlier this month to the judge overseeing her case.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Letecia Stauch, who is charged with murder in the death of her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, wrote a letter this month to the judge overseeing her case that claims mistreatment in jail.

The letter was dated Aug. 12 and made public on Friday. Stauch is being held without bail in the El Paso County Jail.

In the letter, Stauch says:

That she last met with her defense attorneys in person in March and has not had access to videos, reports or records in her case.

That she has been abused more than 15 times in transport with injuries including injured ribs, a knot on her head, ankle and wrist bleeding, bruises on her knees and loss of feeling.

That she has received threats in her food.

Stauch, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.

Her stepson, Gannon, was reported missing Jan. 27 from his El Paso County home. Investigators think he was killed in his bedroom sometime that afternoon, according to an arrest affidavit.

Stauch told police that evening that Gannon had gone to play with friends and never returned. What came next was a weeks-long search for Gannon and an investigation that culminated with Stauch's arrest in South Carolina in March.

Remains found later that month in Florida were identified as Gannon.

Stauch was slated to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 5, where the judge would hear some of the key evidence and determine whether there was probable cause to go to trial. No upcoming court appearance have been scheduled in her case.