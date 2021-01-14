Olympian in Capitol siege released pending criminal case

Klete Keller was released on a personal recognizance bond, meaning he will be out of custody pending his criminal case.

DENVER — Olympian Klete Keller appeared in Federal court Thursday afternoon on three charges relating to his alleged participation in the Capitol siege on Jan. 6.

Those charges include:

Obstruction of law enforcement

Entering a restricted building

Violent entry and conduct on Capitol grounds

The judge allowed Keller to be released on a personal recognizance bond, meaning he will be out of custody pending his criminal case. Keller will be allowed to travel to North Carolina to see children but won’t be allowed to travel to Washington, D.C. unless he needs to appear in his criminal case.

The judge also ordered Keller to maintain employment or find a job and to turn over his passport.

Keller has been a licensed real estate broker in Colorado. Records indicate his license is “inactive.” No action has been taken against his license in relation to the Capitol siege.

Keller's appearance comes after the FBI issued a warrant that says agents searched through videos credited to Townhall Media, a political news organization, and SwimSwam, a news organization that covers competitive swimming and other related sports, that depicted various events that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and identified Keller multiple times.

Keller didn’t say much in court, but indicated to the judge he flies to North Carolina once a month to see his children.

If convicted, Keller could spend up to 5 years in prison and face a fine up to $250,000.