Annual scholarship honors a senior at Helene Pruszynski's alma mater

The scholarship honors the memory of the murder victim, who graduated from Wheaton College in Norton, Mass.

NORTON, Mass. — Helene Pruszynski, a senior studying journalism at Wheaton College in Massachusetts, was serving an internship at a Denver radio station in January 1980 when she was abducted off a street in Englewood, sexually assaulted and murdered.

Following her death, she was graduated posthumously from the school -- which continues to honor her memory.

Each year, the Helene Pruszynski Leadership Award is presented to a senior who is dedicated to the Wheaton community and has "enriched the campus environment through contributions to student life and commitments to others."

In addition, her family and friends created a scholarship in her memory. It is awarded each year to a senior at the school with preference given to English and biology majors.

Donations by check can be made to Wheaton College, with “Helene Pruszynski ‘80 Scholarship” written in the memo line. They can be sent to:

Wheaton College Advancement, 26 E. Main St., Norton, MA 02766.