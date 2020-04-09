Solving a 1980 cold case murder took the work of more than 100 people from over 2 dozen organizations

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The work necessary to solve the Jan. 16, 1980 murder of Helene Pruszynski took nearly 40 years and the work of more than 100 individuals from more than two-dozen agencies.
Here’s a look at those individuals listed in records of the case and the years they were involved.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
- Sheriff Tony Spurlock, 1998
- Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth, 1998-2007
- Deputy Chief Steven Johnson, 2019
- Capt. Brad Heyden, 2019
- Capt. William Walker, 1998
- Lt. Larry Adkisson, 2005
- Lt. Tommy Barrella, 2019
- Sgt. Attila Denes, 2019
- Sgt. Byron Haze, 1980
- Sgt. Jenny McMillan, 2013-2015
- Sgt. Jennifer Rose, 2009
- Sgt. Ed Rossmeisl, 1980
- Detective Jason Cirbo, 2017-2019
- Detective Stephanie Dorrell, 2009
- Detective John Edelmann, 2019
- Detective Kevin Nichols, 2019
- Detective Mark O’Harold, 2019
- Detective Jeff Pelle, 2019
- Detective Brian Rademacher, 2019
- Detective Asa Ratliff, 1980
- Detective Zachary Romberger, 2019
- Detective Charles Erickson, 2019
- Detective Shannon Jensen, 2019
- Detective Lionel Kahan, 2019
- Detective Dale Row, 1980
- Detective Daniel Seaman, 2019
- Detective Angela Spezzano, 2013-2015
- Detective Mike Trindle, 2019
- Deputy Greg Birky, 1980
- Deputy Troy Croswhite, 2019
- Deputy Leonard Demoney, 1980
- Deputy Randy Hennessey, 1980
- Deputy James Kimble, 1980
- Deputy Andy Kuritz, 2019
- Deputy Tim Vienot, 2019
- Crime lab manager Tracey Montano, 2019
- Crime scene technician Andrea Smith, 2019
- Crime analyst Michele Kennedy, 1999-2019
- Evidence technician Kris Allen, 2019
- Evidence technician Samantha Stairs, 2019
- Dispatcher Julie Bishop, 1980
- Victim’s advocate Andrea Bradbury, 2019
- John McMillan
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
- Deputy Director Carl Whiteside, 1980-1982
- Agent-in-charge Ron Arndt, 2005
- Agent-in-charge Pete Mang, 1990
- Agent-in-charge Thomas Netwal, 1998-1999
- Agent-in-charge Mark Wilson , 1999
- Capt. Robert Brown, 1980-2005
- Senior agent Claude Cook, 1980
- Senior agent James Jordan, 1981
- Senior agent Richard McNamee, 1980
- Agent W. Wayne Bryant, 1982
- Agent Walter Chinn, 1980
- Agent Joe Clayton
- Agent Lee Crookston, 2005
- Agent Howard Gillespie, 1983
- Agent James Hardtke, 1980
- Agent Mike Igoe, 1980
- Agent Al LaCabe, 1980
- Agent Lawrence Morris, 1980
- Special agent Ted Ritter, 1980
- Agent Roy Taylor, 1980
- Agent Jerry Tesch, 1980
- Agent Frank Vanecek, 1998-1999
- Agent David Weigand, 1980
- Agent Linda Wheeler Holloway, 1999
- Agent Phil Wilson, 1998
- Intelligence analyst Audrey Simkins, 2015-2019
- Criminalist Vaughn Ballard, 1990-1999
- Criminalist Jeanne Kilmer, 1980
- Criminalist Kathleen Lobato, 2007
- Criminalist Gerald Rosenbaugh, 1984
- Criminalist Mool Verma, 1980
- Lab manager Rachel Harmon, 2017
- Lab agent Jay Alsup, 1999
- Lab agent Kathy Dressel, 1998-2000
- Lab agent Debbie Warden, 1980
- Forensic scientist Pamela Schaner, 2005-2017
- Forensic scientist Yvonne “Missy” Woods, 2017-2019
Englewood Police Department
- Police Chief Robert Holmes, 1980
- Capt. Ron Frazier, 1980
- Sgt. David Miller, 1984
- Detective Ralph Allen, 1980
- Detective Thomas Bock, 1981-1991
- Detective Randy Carson, 1980
- Detective Rick Forbes, 1980-1984
- Detective Clay Forington, 1998-2000
- Detective Bobbi Garrett, 2005-2008
- Detective Ed McCasland, 1980
- Detective Don McLennan, 1980
- Detective Jerry Phelps, 1981
- Criminalist Diane Walker-Cloyd, 1991
- Officer Richard Welbourne, 1980
18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office
- District Attorney George Brauchler, 2019
- Chief Deputy District Attorney John Kellner, 2019
- Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Wilcox, 2019
- Deputy District Attorney Anne Mansfield, 1980
- Assistant District Attorney Roger Allott, 1980
Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office
- Capt. Michael Acree, 1983
- Lt. John Sheppard, 1982
- Investigator Karen Beauchamp, 1982-1983
- Deputy Bob Scott, 1980
Castle Rock Police Department
- Detective Nicholas Stamos, 2019
Colorado Springs Police Department
- Sgt. Norman Short, 1983
Denver Police Department
- Officer Wally McCrarrey, 1980
- Officer S. Woods, 1980
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
- Lt. Jeri Joiner, 1983
- Detective Gary Brown, 1983
Littleton Police Department
- Sgt. Robert Lindgren, 1980
- Detective D. Rupp, 1980
- Detective James Taylor, 1980
Colorado Division of Wildlife
- Officer Bernard Goetze, 1980
Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Special Agent John Douglas, 1980
- Special Agent Leo Ford, 1980
- Special Agent Donnie Peterson, 2019
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives
- Detective Adam Faircloth, 2019
Southern Colorado Joint Terrorism Task Force
- Special agent Kyle Pressel, 2019
Douglas County Coroner’s Office
- Coroner John Andrews, 1980
- Dr. Ben Galloway, 1980
- Autopsy assistant Howard Manresa, 1980
Colorado Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Investigations Unit
- Chief investigator Francine Gonzales, 2017
- Investigator Darin Icardi, 2017
Cellmark Diagnostics
- Molecular geneticist Charolette Word, 1990
- Molecular biologist Paula Yates, 1990
Serological Research Institute
- Forensic serologist Bryan Wraxall, 1991
Parabon NanoLabs
- Genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, 2018-2019
- Forensic artist Thom Shaw, 2017
Identifinders International
- Forensic genealogist Colleen Fitzpatrick, 2018
United Data Connect
- Co-founder Mitch Morrissey, 2019
- Genealogist Joan Hanlon, 2019
Arkansas Department of Corrections
- Administrative analyst Debby Socia, 2019
Ventura County District Attorney’s Office
- Investigator Terry Dobrosky, 2019
Ventura County Sheriff’s Department
- Karen McCormick, 2019
Raton, N.M., Police Department
- Police Chief Johnny Garcia, 1983
Colfax County, N.M., Sheriff’s Office
- Liza Romero, 1983
Jefferson County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office
- Lt. John Bean, 2019
U.S. Marshal’s Service
Investigative research specialist Stewart Hayes, 2019
Union County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office
Detective John Whitehead, 2019
Source: 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office records.
