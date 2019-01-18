ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left an elderly man dead early Friday morning in Adams County.

Just before 6 a.m., an 85-year-old man was found lying in the street near Erie Street and Hilltop Circle. Investigators later determined that the man was struck by an unknown vehicle and killed.

Now, CSP is hoping to track down any potential witnesses to the incident. CSP said the man was wearing a blue/gray jacket and blue jeans when he was found.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501.

