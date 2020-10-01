DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has issued a Medina Alert for a vehicle following a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on Friday.

The wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at 49th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Denver’s Regis neighborhood, DPD said in a tweet.

A man was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection when he was struck by a vehicle. Following the crash, DPD said a woman got out of the vehicle, got back in and then drove off.

The vehicle fled the scene southbound and is described as a silver 2004 Ford Explorer with license plate OLK-274.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to DPD.

Southbound Sheridan is currently closed at 49th Avenue while officers investigate the crash. Alternate routes through the area are advised.

Anyone with information on the collision should contact police.

