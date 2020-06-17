Man dies after getting run over by 2 vehicles in Aurora

The victim was found laying in the road at South Salem Street and East Mississippi Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead Thursday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of South Salem Street and East Mississippi Avenue in Aurora for a person laying in the street.

APD's Traffic Section investigated and determined the victim was crossing Mississippi Avenue, in the middle of the block, when he was struck by a tan SUV that then fled the scene.

A short time later, the victim was again struck, possibly by a red or burgundy truck that also fled the scene, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, APD said. His name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

The suspects and their vehicles remain unidentified, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Ragain at 303-739-6351 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.