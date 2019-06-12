COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A pedestrian using a walker was seriously injured in a hit-and run crash Friday morning, according to the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD).

Shortly before 6 a.m., officers were called to Parkway Drive on a reported crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a gray four-door sedan traveling westbound on Parkway Drive struck a male pedestrian who was walking southbound in the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said he was using a wheeled walker just prior to being hit.

Parkway Drive is closed in the 6100 block between the McDonalds and King Soopers while officers investigate the wreck.

Traffic delays through the area are likely. Commerce City was placed on accident alert Friday morning due to icy road conditions there.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Commerce City Police Department at 303-288-1535.

