Denver DA to decide whether Arapahoe sheriff should be charged in dispute at arcade hall

Tyler Brown was involved in a dispute at Pindustry, a Greenwood Village arcade hall and restaurant.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A dispute involving Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown is now in the hands of Denver District Attorney Beth McCann for a decision about whether charges are warranted.

The incident – details of which have not been made public – occurred Aug. 21 at Pindustry, a business in Greenwood Village that features games as well as a restaurant.

In a statement released by his office, Brown said he was “aware of an investigation involving me and I believe others.”

“I have not been made aware of the details of the allegations against me,” Brown said in the statement. “I have fully cooperated with police and look forward to commenting on the situation at a later date when appropriate.”

Greenwood Village City Manager John Jackson said because the incident was under investigation, “no other information is available at this time.”

A decision about filing charges for an incident in Greenwood Village would normally fall to John Kellner, the district attorney for Arapahoe County. However, he turned the case over to Denver.

"I am aware of the incident in Greenwood Village involving Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown,” Kellner said in a statement released by his office. “Because of my office's close working relationship with Sheriff Brown and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, I asked Denver District Attorney Beth McCann to be special prosecutor. She has agreed and her office will handle anything Greenwood Village Police might forward."

