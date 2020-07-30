APD still determining whether to charge driver who drove Jeep through protesters

The incident involving hundreds of people happened on Saturday as protesters were marching on I-225 in support of Black Lives Matter and justice for Elijah McClain.

AURORA, Colo. — Editor's Note: A previous version of this story used incorrect information provided by Aurora Police that said there was a change in the decision to charge the driver. The department later rescinded that statement and the story has been updated accordingly.

Aurora Police have not decided whether to charge a driver who drove a Jeep through a crowd of protesters on I-225.

Police said they are "still investigating the incident to include the driver" and have not made any determinations of charges in that case.

The incident involving hundreds of people happened on Saturday as protesters were marching on I-225 in support of Black Lives Matter and justice for Elijah McClain.

After driving through the crowd, the Jeep continued on I-225, police said, eventually exiting at East 6th Avenue. The driver of the jeep pulled over at East 6th Avenue and Billings Street, where he found officers who were investigating an unrelated crash. Police said the driver was positively identified and questioned, and that the Jeep was impounded for "evidentiary purposes."

During preliminary interviews with the driver, police said he told officers that while he was on I-225, protesters surrounded his Jeep and were yelling and striking his vehicle. He also told officers that a white pickup truck struck the front of his vehicle and that the reason he drove toward the protesters is that he was scared and trying to get away.

A man identified as Samuel Young has been arrested for firing his gun as the driver drove the Jeep through the crowd. Two protesters were shot and survived.