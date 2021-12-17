WATCH: Old 9NEWS video reports on the JonBenet Ramsey case

December marks 25 years since 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in her Boulder home.

BOULDER, Colo. — It's been 25 years since 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was found dead inside her Boulder home on Dec. 26, 1996.

Her murder sparked interest around the world, and the case remains unsolved. It's one of Colorado's most well-known cold cases.

We took a look in the 9NEWS archives for our past reporting on the case. Here are some of the archived videos.

9NEWS' first story about JonBenet's death:

The report on the memorial service for JonBenet:

John and Patsy Ramsey's first local media interview:

9NEWS investigative reporter Paula Woodward interviews the Ramseys:

A tour of the Ramseys' Boulder house:

The Ramsey family is cleared in JonBenet's murder:

Giving context to a JonBenet 2019 confession story:

9Wants to Know 2016 investigation into DNA testing in the JonBenet case:

This story contains previous reporting by Allison Sylte.

