The death of JonBenet Ramsey: 25 years later

The body of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was found on Dec. 26, 1996, in the basement of her family's home, and the case is still unsolved.

John and Patsy Ramsey were questioned multiple times. A grand jury that was convened in 1997 voted to indict them for child abuse resulting in death, but the Boulder County district attorney at the time wouldn't sign the indictment, saying there wasn't enough evidence to convict. Another district attorney cleared the family of suspicion in 2008.

Multiple people over the years have said they killed JonBenet, but their confessions were ultimately discounted.

The case boiled down to two theories: JonBenet was either killed by an intruder or by a member of the Ramsey family.

The investigation has involved a ransom note, DNA testing, a grand jury investigation, lawsuits and an expert prosecution task force with members who were part of the O.J. Simpson defense team.

Her death became national news, as photos of the young beauty queen appeared on newspaper and magazine covers around the world, and her parents, John and Patsy, were interviewed on national TV.

It's been 25 years since 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in the basement of her family's home on Dec. 26, 1996, and her murderer still hasn't been found.

Below: The first full 9NEWS story on JonBenet's death and the story a few days later on her funeral:

On Dec. 27, the Boulder County coroner determined that JonBenet died from asphyxiation due to strangulation and ruled her death as a homicide.

About 1 p.m. the next day, Dec. 26, on another search of the home, John Ramsey found his daughter's body in a rarely used room in the basement.

Police arrived eight minutes later. They did a search of the house and didn't find the girl. They also didn't find much to suggest a break-in.

The next morning, the family got up early to fly to Michigan to visit family. At 5:52 a.m., Patsy Ramsey called 911 to report that her daughter had been kidnapped and that she had found a ransom note.

The Ramsey family went to a Christmas party with friends, and then after arriving home that night, John Ramsey said he put his daughter to bed.

Below: John and Patsy Ramsey grant an interview to a group of local media on May 2, 1997, including 9NEWS investigative reporter Paula Woodward.

As for the ransom note, police determined early on that it was written on paper obtained from a tablet in the Ramseys' home. In June 1997, a Colorado Bureau of Investigation analysis determined that John Ramsey didn't write the note but that the results were inconclusive on Patsy.

The Ramseys were interviewed separately by police on April 30 and again by district attorney investigators on June 24. Around the same time, the Ramseys ran a newspaper ad offering a $100,000 reward for information on their daughter's killer.

In April, Hunter said John and Patsy Ramseys were under an umbrella of suspicion but no conclusion had been reached. Authorities had already cleared JonBenet's adult half-brother and half-sister. Her 9-year-old brother Burke was at home on the night of her death.

In February of that year, Boulder District Attorney Alex Hunter announced a "dream team" investigative task force and vowed to bring the murderer to justice. The task force included forensic expert Henry Lee and DNA specialist Berry Scheck, who were both previously involved with the O.J. Simpson defense team.

Patsy Ramsey said, "The only reason I will go back [to Boulder] is to help them find who did this. That's the only reason. And I will do that."

On Jan. 1, 1997, about a week after JonBenet's death, John and Patsy Ramsey made their first public comments on the case in an interview with CNN.

"The case is as cold as cold can be," he said.

In a previous interview, Robinson had said he wasn't sure there was much anyone could do in advancing the case with the absence of new DNA evidence or a verifiable confession from the killer.

Robinson said at that time that signing the indictment would have compromised any future prosecution of a possible intruder.

9NEWS legal expert Scott Robinson said in 2013 that "Hunter did the right thing."

About 13 years later, the Daily Camera reported that the grand jury had voted to indict John and Patsy Ramsey on charges of child abuse resulting in death but that Hunter had refused to sign the indictment, believing he couldn't prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Hunter said at a news conference that day that he believed he didn't have enough evidence to warrant a filing of charges.

Thirteen months later, on Oct. 13, 1999, District Attorney Hunter announced that the grand jury was being disbanded without an indictment. No one would face charges in the death of JonBenet.

2008 : The Ramseys are cleared

Patsy Ramsey died on June 30, 2006, after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

So she didn't live to see the day, two years later, when the Ramsey family was cleared of suspicion in the case.

On July 9, 2008, Boulder District Attorney Mary Lacy wrote a letter to John Ramsey that said "significant new evidence ... convinces us that it is appropriate, given the circumstances of this case, to state that we do not consider your immediate family, including you, your wife, Patsy, and your son, Burke, to be under any suspicion in the commission of this crime."

Lacy had taken the case from Boulder Police Department (BPD) in 2002 because she thought the police department wasn't investigating active leads outside of the Ramsey family.

Her conclusion was based on DNA that was left behind on JonBenet's panties and long johns – DNA that she believed would crack the case if it could be identified.

"The most significant thing to me was we now have pretty irrefutable DNA evidence, according to the DA's Office," John Ramsey told 9NEWS in an interview. "And that's the most significant thing to me. And certainly we are grateful that they acknowledged, based on that, we certainly could not have been involved."

Below: The original 9NEWS report when the Ramseys were cleared.

BPD reopened the case on Feb. 2, 2009.

The department said they would treat the case as a cold case, inviting in veteran investigators from various state and federal agencies to participate in an advisory task force.

Then-Police Chief Mark Beckner said that at that time, police had investigated more than 140 people as possible suspects in the case.