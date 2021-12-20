25 years after JonBenét Ramsey's death, Boulder police continue to examine DNA evidence

The department said they are "actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes" to see if they can be applied to the case.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) has analyzed nearly 1,000 DNA samples in their 25-year investigation into the death of JonBenét Ramsey and is "actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes" to see if they can be applied to the case, the department said Monday.

It's been 25 years since six-year-old JonBenét was found dead in the basement of her family's home on Dec. 26, 1996. Her murderer still hasn't been found.

In a statement Monday, the department said they have processed more than 1,500 pieces of evidence related to JonBenét's death. That evidence has included the analysis of nearly 1,000 DNA samples, BPD said.

"Thanks to the huge advances in DNA technology, multiple suspects have been run through the system to check for matches," BPD said in the release. "CBI has updated over 750 reference samples with the latest DNA technology. The Boulder Police Department works closely with CBI on future DNA advancements."

"Additionally, Boulder Police have worked with CBI to ensure the DNA in the system can be compared correctly to new DNA samples that have been uploaded to ensure accuracy," the statement continued. "That DNA is checked regularly for any new matches. As the Department continues to use new technology to enhance the investigation, it is actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes to see if those can be applied to this case moving forward."

In 2016, then-BPD Chief Greg Testa said the department had 1,500 pieces of evidence, including 200 DNA samples. They had traveled to 18 states to interview more than 1,000 people and followed up on 20,000 tips, Testa said at the time.

The Major Crimes Unit has now received, reviewed or investigated more than 21,016 tips, traveled to 19 states, and interviewed or spoken with more than 1,000 people as part of their investigation, the department said Monday.

