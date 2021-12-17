Timeline of the JonBenet Ramsey case: 25 years later

Here's a timeline of the major events in the death of JonBenet Ramsey and the investigation into her murder on Dec. 26, 1996.

BOULDER, Colo. — The body of JonBenet Ramsey, 6, was found in the basement of her family's home on Dec. 26, 1996. Twenty-five years later, the case remains open.

The young beauty queen from Boulder, Colorado, was last seen alive on Christmas Day.

The Ramsey family went to a Christmas party with friends, and then after arriving home that night, John Ramsey said he put his daughter to bed.

The long saga of the investigation into her death started at 5:52 a.m. the next morning, when her mother Patsy called 911, frantic that her daughter had been kidnapped.

> The video above aired on Dec. 26, 2016, 20 years after the death of JonBenet.

Here is a timeline of the major incidents surrounding one of Colorado's most well-known cold cases:

