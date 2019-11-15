CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — One of what’s expected to be the final prosecution witnesses in the trial for the Kelsey Berreth murder case showed the jury a detailed timeline of all of the phone correspondence and surveillance footage featuring the victim, suspect and ex-girlfriend who became a star witness for the prosecution.

Kevin Clark, a senior criminal intelligence analyst for the Colorado Springs Police Department, was the last witness called to the stand on Thursday afternoon.

His timeline showed the sequence of text messages between Kelsey Berreth, Patrick Frazee and Krystal Lee.

Frazee is charged with first-degree murder, solicitation to commit first-degree murder, and tampering with a deceased human body for the death of Berreth, his 29-year-old one-time fiancee and the mother of his young daughter.

Lee had a long and complicated romantic history with Frazee that dated back more than a decade. She alleged that Frazee had asked her to kill Berreth on three occasions during fall 2018, but that she didn’t go through with it.

She said on Nov. 22, 2018, Frazee beat Berreth to death with a baseball bat inside of her townhouse in Woodland Park and put her body in a black tote box. Lee said Frazee brought that tote to a property he leased in Fremont County called the Nash Ranch.

The night of the murder, Lee said Frazee called her and said she had a “mess to clean up.” The next night, Lee claimed she drove from Idaho to Colorado, arriving in Woodland Park early in the morning on Nov. 24. Here, Lee claimed she cleaned up a bloody crime scene inside of Berreth’s home. Later that night, she said she went with Frazee to retrieve Berreth’s remains and watched him burn them on his property in Florissant.

He lived at the house with his mother.

Lee said she drove through the night back to Idaho on Nov. 24, and returned on Nov. 25. She said she brought Berreth’s phone with her, and burned it after sending a final text message to Frazee that read “do you even love me?”

She has pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence for moving Berreth’s phone, and in exchange testified at Frazee’s trial, which began on Nov. 1. Closing statements could happen as soon as Friday.

During his testimony, Clark explained how cellphone towers tracked Berreth, Lee and Frazee’s phones. Investigators were also able to obtain texts between the three when Frazee’s phone was seized.

The prosecution emphasized how after Nov. 25, 2018, Frazee made no effort to contact Berreth. Berreth was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 2.

A plaque in honor of Kelsey Berreth near her condo in Woodland Park.

You can read the detailed timeline below.

Nov. 22, 2018:

12:22 a.m. - 12:25 a.m.: Patrick Frazee’s cellphone signals west of Cripple Creek.

12:27 a.m. - 1:03 a.m.: Kelsey Berreth’s phone signals west of Cripple Creek, a pattern that FBI Special Agent Kevin Holland said indicated her and Frazee’s phones were together.

1:18 a.m.: Berreth’s phone places an outgoing call to Frazee. It goes to voicemail.

1:19 a.m.: Berreth’s phone places another outgoing call to Frazee that goes to voicemail.

1:20 a.m.: Berreth’s phone calls Frazee again. This time he answers. His phone is in Florissant.

1:29 a.m.: Berreth’s phone calls Frazee’s phone. He answers and the call lasts for 20 seconds. Berreth is in Divide and traveling east, while Frazee’s phone remains in Florissant.

1:35 a.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Krystal Lee’s cellphone, but it’s sent to voicemail.

1:42 a.m.: Berreth’s phone calls Frazee’s phone. They speak for 4 minutes and 33 seconds. Frazee’s phone is in Florissant and Berreth’s phone is in Woodland Park.

1:50 a.m.: A receipt is issued from the Walmart in Woodland Park. It lists three items sold, but it’s not obvious what is purchased.

3:33 a.m.: Berreth’s phone tries to call Frazee’s phone but is sent to voicemail.

3:34 a.m.: Frazee calls Berreth back. Both his and Berreth’s phones are traced to Florissant.

3:37 a.m.: Frazee sends Berreth a text that reads: “I’ll come down after I do chores and [our daughter] can go to Walmart and the bank so you can take a nap. Then we can figure out plans.”

3:53 a.m.: Berreth texts Frazee: “ok we’re home.”

3:53 a.m.: Frazee responds with “ok thanks”

9:03 a.m.: Berreth calls her mother. That call lasts for 6 minutes and 18 seconds. Berreth’s phone is traced to Woodland Park.

9:15 a.m.: Berreth sends Frazee a text message that reads: “want to go out to eat?”

9:17 a.m.: Berreth’s mom calls her back and they talk for 6 minutes and 40 seconds. Berreth’s phone is placed in Woodland Park, and this is the last time she and her mom ever spoke on the phone.

9:37 a.m.: Berreth sends Frazee a text message that says “call us when you wake up.”

9:40 a.m.: Frazee’s phone is traced to Florissant. He calls Berreth, whose phone is traced to Woodland Park. The call lasts for 3 minutes and 28 seconds.

12:24 p.m.: Berreth and her daughter are seen in surveillance video at the Woodland Park Safeway.

12:30 p.m.: Surveillance video from a nearby furniture store shows Frazee’s red Toyota headed north, toward Berreth’s condo.

12:31 p.m.: Frazee calls Berreth. Both phones are traced to Woodland Park, and the call lasts for 35 seconds.

12:31 p.m.: Berreth’s red Chevrolet Silverado is seen headed north on the furniture store’s surveillance video toward her home. This would be the last time her vehicle is seen on surveillance video.

12:33 p.m.: Berreth calls Frazee. The call lasts for 8 seconds.

12:38 p.m.: Frazee’s Toyota is seen on the furniture store’s surveillance video headed away from Berreth’s home.

12:41 p.m.: Berreth’s phone sends Frazee a message that reads: “I bought some sweet potatoes in case you wanted some sweet potato casserole, but I forgot to get pecans so if you want some you should get some.”

12:34 p.m. - 12:50 p.m.: Frazee is seen in surveillance video at the ATM at the Woodland Park ENT Credit Union.

12:52 p.m. - 1:13 p.m.: Frazee and his young daughter are seen in surveillance video at the Woodland Park Walmart.

Patrick Frazee was seen in surveillance footage at the Walmart in Woodland Park after exchanging custody of his daughter with Kelsey Berreth.

1:19 p.m.: Surveillance video from the furniture store shows Frazee’s truck headed toward Berreth’s condo.

1:23 p.m.: Surveillance video from Berreth’s neighbor shows Frazee, Berreth and their young daughter outside of her home. She is apparently seen holding a poinsettia. This is the last time Berreth was seen alive.

2:30 p.m.: Frazee’s brother told police this is what time he arrived at his mother’s home for Thanksgiving dinner.

4:20 p.m. - 4:32 p.m.: A series of surveillance images from Berreth’s neighbor's apartment show Frazee at the door.

4:24 p.m.: Frazee calls his landline phone. His phone is traced to Woodland Park and the call lasts for 17 seconds.

4:34 p.m.: Frazee’s red Toyota is seen in surveillance video from the furniture store headed away from Berreth’s home.

4:37 p.m.: Frazee calls Lee. The call is sent to voicemail.

4:39 p.m.: Frazee sends Lee a text message that reads: “calling you wish you guys a happy Thanksgiving. Call me when you can.” His phone is traced to Woodland Park.

4:43 p.m.: Lee’s phone calls Frazee. Her phone is placed in Idaho and Frazee’s has moved to Divide.

4:50 p.m: Frazee’s phone calls Lee’s phone. Her phone is using towers in Idaho, and Frazee’s is placed on the east side of Florissant. Within seconds of this, Berreth’s phone is traced to the same area, indicating that her device is traveling with Frazee’s.

5:32 p.m.: Berreth’s phone sends her mother a message that reads: “we went shooting today. It was so much fun shooting my gun again. Patrick is going to let me keep it. I will feel safe running again.” Prosecutors allege that Frazee sent this message from Berreth’s phone.

8:29 p.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee’s cellphone. Her phone uses a tower in Idaho. The call lasts for 47 minutes and 3 seconds.

9:32 p.m.: Frazee’s landline attempts to call Lee’s cellphone but it is sent to voicemail.

9:35 p.m.: Lee’s phone texts Frazee: “happy Thanksgiving to you guys too.”

10:03 p.m. - 10:56 p.m.: Frazee’s phone signals in the area of the Nash Ranch — this is where Lee claims he stored Berreth’s remains.

10:05 p.m. to 11:04 p.m.: Berreth’s phone signals in the area of the Nash Ranch. The prosecution claims the data points indicate the two phones were traveling together.

11:11 p.m.: Frazee’s phone signals in Florissant.

11:30 p.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee. The calls lasts for 51 minutes and 40 seconds. Lee’s phone is in Idaho.

NOV. 23:

Kelsey Berreth's condo in Woodland Park, Colorado.

6:59 a.m.: Berreth’s phone texts Frazee’s phone “call me when you guys are awake.” Prosecutors claim Frazee sent this message to himself.

7:21 a.m.: Frazee’s phone calls Berreth’s phone. The call lasts for 4 minutes and 18 seconds. Investigators claim the two phones are together.

7:32 a.m.: Two text messages are exchanged between Berreth and Frazee. Berreth’s phone texts “I’m going to go running, I’ll call you guys when I get home.” Frazee replied within minutes, saying “ok be safe.”

8:07 a.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee. Her phone is still in Idaho, and the call lasts for 7 minutes and 20 seconds.

8:18 p.m. Frazee’s phone calls a number not related to this case. His phone is tracked to Florissant.

9:24 a.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee. The call lasts for 4 minutes and 35 seconds.

9:30 a.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee. This call lasts for 1 minute and 30 seconds. Lee’s phone is still placed in Idaho. Frazee’s phone is still in Florissant.

9:52 a.m.: Frazee’s phone calls Berreth’s phone. The call lasts for 55 seconds, and prosecutors believe the phones are together because they are both using the same sector for the Florissant Verizon tower.

9:53 a.m.: Frazee calls a number not related to the investigation. It lasts for 31 seconds and shows that Frazee is still in Florissant.

9:54 a.m.: Frazee calls a number not related to the investigation. The call lasts for 2 minutes and 54 seconds. Cellphone towers indicate that he is headed south, away from the Florissant tower.

10:12 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.: Frazee and Berreth’s phones both signal towers that indicate they are headed west of Cripple Creek.

12:56 p.m.: Frazee calls the landline at his house. His phone is traced to an area northwest of Canon City.

1:08 p.m. to 1:19 p.m.: Berreth’s phone signals multiple towers south of Cripple Creek.

1:09 p.m. to 1:14 p.m.: Frazee’s phone signals multiple towers south of Cripple Creek, something investigators claim indicates the two devices are together.

2:01 p.m. to 2:16 p.m.: Berreth’s phone signals in the same area as Frazee’s.

2:40 pm.: Frazee places an outgoing call to an unrelated number. It lasts for 16 seconds.

2:42 p.m.: Frazee places another 16-second call to a number not related to this investigation. His phone is traced to an area northwest of Canon City.

3:07 p.m. - 3:38 p.m.: Frazee’s phone signals west of Cripple Creek.

3:08 p.m. to 3:38 p.m.: Berreth’s phone signals west of Cripple Creek, which the prosecution said indicates the two phones were traveling together.

3:13 p.m.: Frazee texts Berreth: “How’s the shopping going? We’re going to go trim then cake over in Lake George.”

3:37 p.m.: Berreth’s phone texts back: “Just looking still, not really finding anything I like. Might just go shopping online.” Investigators claimed this message was sent by Frazee.

4:39 p.m.: Frazee calls his landline. The call lasts for 36 seconds, and Frazee’s phone is traced back to Florissant.

4:40 p.m.: Frazee’s phone calls Berreth’s phone. The call lasts for 5 minutes and 24 seconds, and both phones are tracked to Florissant.

4:48 p.m. - 5:02 p.m.: Investigators said both Frazee and Berreth’s phones signal via the Florissant tower.

5:13 p.m.: Berreth’s phone texts Frazee: “Actually do you mind taking [our daughter] tonight? Sorry I’m really tired and stressed out. Call me in the morning when you guys wake up.”

5:22 p.m.: Frazee texts Berreth: “Sure I don’t mind. What’s going on? Are you ok? Do you need anything? Can I do anything?”

5:26 p.m.: Frazee’s phone makes an outgoing call for 1 minute and 24 seconds. His phone moves toward Cripple Creek on the sector facing north.

5:30 p.m.: Berreth’s phone texts Frazee: “No I’m fine. Just worn out. Talk to you guys tomorrow.” Investigators believe Frazee wrote this message.

5:31 p.m.: Frazee responds with: “ok if you do please let me know.”

7:14 p.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee. The call lasts for 36 minutes and two seconds. Tower data indicates her phone is in Idaho, but moving away from where she lives.

9:41 p.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee. The call lasts for 23 minutes and 56 seconds, and her cellphone is traced to Utah.

10:07 p.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee. It goes to voicemail.

10:20 p.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee’s cellphone. The call lasts for 4 minutes and 14 seconds, and her phone is tracked to Salt Lake City.

10:27 p.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee’s cellphone. He is sent to voicemail.

11:06 p.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee’s cellphone. The call lasts for 38 minutes and 23 seconds, and Lee’s phone is traced heading through Salt Lake City to Colorado.

Nov. 24.

12:16 a.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee. The call lasts for 56 minutes and 7 seconds. Lee’s phone is Utah.

1:13 a.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee for 1 minute and six seconds. Her phone is traced to near the Utah border.

6:39 a.m.: Lee’s phone uses a tower 12.4 miles west of Florissant.

6:52 a.m.: Lee’s phone uses a tower near Frazee’s residence.

7:11 a.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee. It goes to voicemail.

7:20 a.m.: Lee’s phone is traced to Woodland Park.

7:23 a.m.: Frazee calls Lee. The call lasts for 33 seconds. His phone is in Florissant, and Lee’s is in Woodland Park.

7:24 a.m.: Lee and Frazee exchange two text messages.

7:26 am. Frazee’s landline calls Lee. She is still traced to Woodland Park.

7:31 a.m.: Frazee texts Berreth, writing: “Are you awake?”

7:42 a.m.: Frazee calls Lee on his landline.

7:43 a.m.: Lee texts Frazee.

7:45 a.m.: Berreth’s phone texts Frazee. The message reads: “Sorry I didn’t hear my phone. Going to jump in the shower. I’ll call you guys when I get out.”

7:53 a.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee for 2 minutes and 8 seconds. Lee’s phone is traced to the sector of the Woodland Park tower that services Berreth’s condo.

7:57 a.m.: Frazee texts Lee.

7:57 a.m.: Frazee texts Berreth a message that simply reads “ok.”

8:32 a.m.: Berreth's phone calls Frazee for 16 minutes and 27 seconds. Investigators say both phones are together in Florissant using the same cellphone tower and sector.

8:33 a.m.: Lee texts Frazee.

9:22 a.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee’s phone for 5 minutes and 5 seconds. Lee’s phone is still traced to Woodland Park.

10:47 a.m.: Frazee’s phone calls Lee’s phone. Frazee’s phone is traced to the west side of Divide, and Lee is in Woodland Park.

10:54 a.m.: Berreth’s mom calls her. It goes to voicemail. Berreth’s phone is tracked to east of Divide.

11:39 a.m.: Frazee’s phone calls Lee’s phone for 5 minutes and 29 seconds. Frazee’s phone is also on the east side of Divide using the same tower and sector as when Berreth’s mom tried to call her. Lee’s phone is still traced to Woodland Park.

12:06 p.m.: Frazee’s phone starts signaling west of Cripple Creek.

12:08 p.m.: Berreth’s phone starts signaling west of Cripple Creek. The prosecution said this indicates the two are together.

12:51 p.m.: The neighbor’s surveillance camera near Berreth’s condo captures two motion alerts.

1 p.m.: Lee texts her friend in Idaho, and says she wants to stay the night at her house. She testified she said this in case her ex-husband checked her phone.

1:01 p.m.: Lee and Frazee exchange two text messages.

1:38 p.m.: Lee’s phone is traced moving down US 24 from Woodland Park to Florissant. This is the last activity prosecutors said was tracked on her phone for several hours.

3:21 p.m.: Frazee’s landline calls his cell.

3:56 p.m.: Frazee calls Berreth’s phone. The call lasts for 2 minutes and 49 seconds. Berreth’s phone is traced to Woodland Park.

3:59 p.m.: Berreth’s phone texts her mom and says “I’ll call you later.”

4:03 p.m.: Berreth’s phone tracks in Woodland Park, heading away from her home.

4:07 p.m.: Frazee texts Berreth: “If this is truly what you want, I’ll respect your wishes and give you space. Let me know if you change your mind. I’ll leave you alone now, you can call me when you decide what you want to do.”

4:17 p.m.: Surveillance video shows the Volkswagen Jetta Lee was driving pulling into the Florissant Conoco.

4:20 p.m.: Lee’s phone signals in Florissant.

4:21 p.m.: Lee texts Frazee.

4:21 p.m.: Lee calls her ex-husband. They talk for 2 minutes and 38 seconds. Her phone is placed in Florissant.

4:33 p.m.: Frazee sends Lee a text message. During that timeframe, he pulls into the Conoco and is seen filling up a red gas can.

4:49 p.m.: Frazee’s red Toyota Tacoma leaves the Conoco.

5 p.m. to 5:59 p.m.: Both Frazee's and Lee’s phones signal together heading from Florissant to the Nash Ranch and then back to Florissant.

6:24 p.m.: Frazee calls his landline. His phone is traced to Florissant.

6:25 p.m.: Lee texts her friend in Idaho.

6:57 p.m.: Frazee’s truck is seen returning to the Conoco.

6:59 p.m.: The Volkswagen is seen leaving the Conoco.

6:59 p.m.: Frazee calls a 719 number. His phone is traced to his home in Florissant.

7:32 p.m.: A 970 number calls Lee. The call lasts for 3 minutes and 42 seconds. Her phone is also traced to Florissant in the same sector as Frazee.

9:37 p.m.: The Volkswagen is seen on surveillance video pulling into the Florissant Conoco.

9:40 p.m.: The Volkswagen is seen leaving the Conoco and traveling west down US 24.

9:40 p.m.: Frazee’s Tacoma is seen leaving the Conoco parking lot and heading east toward his phone.

10:53 p.m.: Lee’s phone signals near Breckenridge.

10:59 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.: Lee’s phone continues to signal along Interstate 70, and is apparently headed west.

Nov. 25:

1:03 a.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee. The call goes to voicemail.

4:11 a.m.: Berreth’s phone signals near the Utah border.

4:15 a.m.: Lee’s cellphone signals near the Utah border, which investigators say indicate the two devices were likely together.

7:09 a.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee’s cellphone. The call goes to voicemail.

7:34 a.m.: Berreth’s phone texts Frazee’s phone. Investigators claim Lee sent the message, which reads “call me when you guys are awake.”

7:40 a.m.: Frazee’s phone calls Berreth’s phone. Berreth’s phone is traced to near Salt Lake City, and Frazee’s phone is near his home in Florissant.

7:47 a.m.: Frazee calls Berreth. The call goes to voicemail.

7:48 a.m.: Frazee calls Berreth again. The call lasts for 2 minutes and 34 seconds. Berreth’s phone is traced to Salt Lake City, and Frazee is in Florissant.

7:52 a.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee for 41 minutes and 48 seconds. Her phone is also traced to Salt Lake City.

8:53 a.m.: Berreth’s phone texts Frazee. The message is a login to a Walgreens account. Lee claims she created this account to share photos of Berreth and Frazee's daughter with Frazee from Berreth’s phone.

9:08 a.m.: Frazee tests Berreth back, writing: “ok thanks I’ll look at em tonight.”

9:17 a.m.: Berreth’s phone sends an outgoing message to Frazee’s phone, writing “call me when you guys are done.”

9:17 a.m.: Frazee responds, writing “ok will do.”

4:49 p.m.: Frazee places an outgoing call to Berreth’s phone. It goes to voicemail. Frazee’s phone is traced to an area northeast of Cripple Creek.

4:52 p.m. - 5:13 p.m.: Berreth’s phone signals in Idaho.

5:06 p.m.: Berreth’s texts Raymond Siebring. He is her boss, and she’s telling him she won’t be at work the next week. Prosecutors allege that Lee wrote this message.

5:11 p.m.: Berreth’s phone texts Frazee: “Do you even love me?”

5:13 p.m.: Berreth’s phone signals for the last time in southern Idaho.

5:20 p.m.: Frazee texts Berreth back, but it is never received. The message reads: “Why would I bend over backwards and stand behind you thru everything if I didn’t? So to answer your question yes I do.”

5:21 p.m.: Frazee tries to call Berreth but she doesn’t answer. His phone is tracked to Florissant.

5:28 p.m.: Lee calls Frazee using *67, which hides the number it’s coming from. Her phone is traced to Idaho.

5:35 p.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee. The call lasts for 5 minutes and 15 seconds.

6:09 p.m.: Siebring tries to text Berreth. It is never delivered.

6:29 p.m.: Lee texts Frazee.

6:31 p.m.: Frazee replies.

6:47 p.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee in Idaho. The call lasts for 14 minutes and 52 seconds.

Nov. 26:

6:49 a.m. to 3:02 p.m.: There are nine interactions between the Frazee landline and Lee’s cellphone. All but one were the Frazee landline trying to get in touch with Lee.

Nov. 27:

7:38 a.m. to 8:54 p.m.: Three outgoing calls from Frazee's landline to Lee, and one from Lee to Frazee’s cellphone.

8:54 p.m.: Frazee's landline called Lee's cellphone. This call lasted 1 hour, 14 minutes and 54 seconds.

Nov. 28:

8:35 a.m. to 4:06 p.m.: Six interactions between Frazee and Lee. Four of six of these calls were the Frazee landline trying to get in touch with Lee’s cell. The first call lasted for 28 minutes and the last call lasted for 23 minutes.

4:03 p.m.: Lee called Frazee’s cell but he forwarded it to his voicemail.

Nov. 29:



There were six interactions between Frazee and Lee this day. Half of them were sent to voicemail.

1:28 a.m.: Frazee’s landline called Lee. They spoke for 5 minutes and 55 seconds.

1:35 a.m.: Frazee’s landline called Lee. They spoke for 18 minute and 33 seconds.

8:48 a.m.: Frazee and Lee spoke for 1 hour, 8 minutes and 38 seconds.

8:02 p.m: All other calls after this were forwarded to voicemail.

Nov. 30:

7:46 a.m.: Frazee calls Lee. It goes to voicemail.

7:46 a.m. to 11:05 a.m.: There are five calls during this time period. Two of them are forwarded to voicemail. One lasts for 12 seconds, one lasts for 13 minutes and 50 seconds, and one lasts for 18 minutes and 40 seconds.

2:19 p.m.: Frazee calls Lee three times in a row.

3:06 p.m.: Lee calls Frazee.

5:32 p.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee. It is forwarded to voicemail.

Dec. 1:

There are four interactions between Frazee and Lee.

8:03 a.m.: Frazee’s landline tries to call Lee. She sends it to voicemail.

12:32 p.m.: Frazee’s cellphone calls Lee. The call lasts for 2 seconds.

5:45 p.m. Frazee’s cellphone calls Lee. The conversation also lasts for 2 seconds.

7:47 p.m.: Lee calls Frazee’s cellphone and it goes directly to voicemail.

Dec. 2:

This was the day that Berreth’s mom first reported her missing to law enforcement. The prosecution said this was also the most activity between Frazee and Lee since she returned to Idaho.

8:18 a.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee. They speak for 49 seconds.

10:13 a.m.: Frazee’s cellphone calls Lee for 18 seconds.

10:20 a.m.: Frazee calls Berreth’s mother. They speak for 16 minutes and 55 seconds. Immediately after hanging up, prosecutors allege that he called Lee.

10:47 a.m.: Lee calls Frazee back.

10:50 a.m.: Frazee calls Lee.

1:15 p.m.: The Woodland Park Police Department calls Frazee. Upon hanging up, Frazee’s landline calls Lee.

1:44 p.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee and they speak for 7 minutes.

3:53 p.m.: Lee calls Frazee and they speak for 15 minutes and 17 seconds.

4:54 p.m.: Frazee calls Lee and they talk for 5 minutes.

7:15 p.m.: Berreth’s mother calls Frazee. They speak for 49 minutes. Right after hanging up, prosecutors said Frazee called Lee, who didn’t answer.

9:46 p.m.: Lee returns Frazee’s call. They speak for 2 minutes and 52 seconds. Prosecutors said three minutes later, Frazee calls Lee again and they speak for 26 minutes.

10:34 p.m.: Frazee calls Lee and they speak for 9 minutes and 34 seconds.

Dec. 3:

Prosecutors said this was the least amount of activity between the two phones.

12:42 p.m.: Lee calls Frazee, who sends the call to voicemail.

2:51 p.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee, who forwards it to voicemail.

3:30 p.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee, and they talk for 1 hour, 5 minutes and 53 seconds.

Dec. 4

2:59 a.m.: Frazee’s landline calls Lee for 8 minutes.

7:20 a.m.: Frazee’s cell calls Lee for 13 seconds.

7:49 a.m.: Frazee calls Lee for 33 minutes and.8 seconds.

Law enforcement took Frazee’s phone on Dec. 4. There is no data after the phone was taken.

