TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The man found guilty in the murder of Woodland Park mom Kesley Berreth has been transferred out of the Teller County Jail, according to jail records.

Patrick Frazee, 33, was sentenced to life without parole for first-degree murder plus 156 years last month. It’s unclear where Frazee is headed to serve out his sentence. He was moved from the jail within the last 48 hours.

Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) spokesperson Annie Skinner told 9NEWS partner KRDO:

"Given safety concerns, we do not provide information about when or where offender movements will or will not occur. Once an offender comes into DOC custody, publicly available information about that offender will be on our website."

Frazee was found guilty of first-degree murder, solicitation to commit first-degree murder, and tampering with a deceased human body for his role in the death of his one-time fiancee and the mother of his now-2-year-old daughter.

