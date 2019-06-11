CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The night before her wedding, Krystal Lee said she received a voicemail from an ex-boyfriend that made her pause.

“He said not to get married, that he should have called, he should have came,” Lee said from the witness stand of a courtroom in Teller County Wednesday morning. “He said, 'If you decide to go through with it, I hope he treats you like a princess because you deserve it.'"

Lee said she never called her ex-boyfriend back, but that night — Oct. 1, 2010 — she began to have second thoughts.

“I knew [my fiance] was the right choice,” Lee said. “I felt like maybe I was … wanting to make the right choice so I didn’t make the wrong choice. But I also felt like my heart was with Patrick.”

The man she is referring to is Patrick Frazee, who is now on trial for the murder of his fiancee and the mother of his child, Kelsey Berreth. Lee is the star witness for the prosecution, and is testifying after taking a plea deal for what she admits was her role in the crime.

Lee was the second witness called to the stand on Wednesday morning — the fourth day of what’s scheduled to be Frazee’s three-week trial. At the beginning of her testimony, she detailed her year’s long relationship with the man she referred to as “the one who got away” — and with whom she had a romantic relationship that began in 2007 while she was working in Lake George.

She said the two met at the Teller County fair.

“He was tall and handsome, and we danced and it seemed from the conversation we had he was pretty admirable and had his act together, and it seemed like a pretty good dude,” Lee said.

They broke up about a year later, and Lee began dating the man who would become her husband. In 2008, Frazee gave Lee a puppy, and she said she drove to Colorado to pick it up. But, a few months later, she claimed Frazee told her she needed to write a check for the dog, and he became upset when she refused.

“Patrick said if he didn’t get the check, he was going to come to Idaho and kill the dog,” Lee said.

After her marriage, Lee said she only spoke to Frazee sporadically on Facebook until she and her husband hit a rough patch in 2015, and she reached out to him. That led her to see him during a trip to Colorado to visit some old friends.

“It was like nothing had changed, there was that giddy feeling,” Lee said.

She said she began to have an affair with Frazee, and that he implored her to get a divorce. Lee said she was conflicted about this because her kids lived in Idaho and she wanted to see him. During this time, Lee said she also became pregnant. Frazee was the father.

Lee said Frazee was not excited about the child, and she ended the pregnancy. The two wouldn’t talk again for a long time — until October 2017 — when she messaged him about a mutual friend who was having a benefit. She said Frazee donated to that benefit, and the two spoke sporadically about dogs and horses.

Frazee’s child with Berreth was born in October 2017, but Lee said she never heard about it. She said he texted her at the end of that month and asked if she still liked her kids. She said she had asked, “Why?” and the two ended up having a two-hour phone conversation.

At that point, Lee had divorced her husband, but was still living in Idaho. She said she visited Frazee in March 2018, and came to Colorado again in June 2018.

That’s when she said she discovered that he had a baby daughter with Berreth from a mutual friend of theirs.

“My jaw hit the table,” she said.

Lee’s testimony on Wednesday morning ended before she got to the events that Frazee is standing trial for. It is expected to continue in the afternoon.

According to previous testimony from investigators, Lee told police Frazee had told her Berreth abused their daughter, and asked her to kill his one-time fiancee on three occasions. Lee told police she never went through with it, but that on Nov. 22, 2018, she received a text from Frazee telling her that she had a “mess to clean up.”

Lee told police she drove from Idaho to Colorado and cleaned up the bloody scene in Berreth’s Woodland Park condo, and went with Frazee to the barn where she claimed he was storing her body in a black tote box. Lee also told police she saw Frazee burn the tote on his property.

The night of Nov. 24, Lee said she drove back to Idaho with Berreth’s phone, and destroyed it on Nov. 25.

Berreth was last seen alive on Nov. 22, 2018 in a neighbor’s surveillance video. Her body has not been found to this day.

9NEWS is in the courtroom and will provide coverage of Lee’s testimony during court breaks. Per a decorum order, live coverage of the trial is prohibited.

