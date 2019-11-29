WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Colorado authorities have released a hold on a Woodland Park town house after a jury convicted a man guilty of killing its resident and the mother of his daughter.

Patrick Frazee was found guilty last week in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth on Thanksgiving Day 2018.

Woodland Park mom Kelsey Berreth hasn't been seen alive since Nov. 22, 2018. Her former fiance is now serving a life sentence for her murder.

Authorities say law enforcement officers have returned to the home to remove evidence over the past year.

Court officials say the residence needs to be discharged and is likely to go to Berreth’s family who could decide to sell.

Real estate agents say the home could carry a stigmatized property label if it is listed for sale or leased.

Agents say a law change means sellers don’t have to disclose if a murder occurred in a marketable home.

