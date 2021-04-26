Lawyer claims new video shows Loveland police knew of injuries caused to 73-year-old woman during arrest

Karen Garner's lawyer released a new video she said shows the officers knew of her injuries at the time of her arrest and neglected to provide medical attention.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The lawyer for Karen Garner, the 73-year-old Loveland woman forcibly arrested last year by Loveland police, has released a new video that she said shows the officers involved neglected to provide Garner with medical attention despite knowing she was injured.

The officers' initial report said Garner, who has dementia, was not injured. Her lawyer, Sarah Schielke, said the officers dislocated Garner's shoulder, broke a bone in her arm and sprained her wrist. Garner has now filed a federal lawsuit against the Loveland Police Department (LPD).

Schielke claims the new video shows a “Blue Team” report (which alerts LPD and creates an official record that force was used or an injury occurred) was made by the officers through their chain of command. LPD publicly claimed earlier this month that they were unaware of the incident until the lawsuit was filed, nearly a year after the incident happened.

>Video below was provided by Garner's lawyer, who edited in the verbatim and the commentary at the bottom of the screen. 9NEWS has not been able to obtain the raw video.

Schielke alleges the video shows the three arresting officers watching bodyworn camera video of the arrest, laughing and celebrating the excessive force, and fist-bumping the fact that one of the officers intimidated a citizen who stopped to make a complaint.

In a statement, Schielke said the new video evidence reveals a Loveland Police sergeant knew Garner was injured and authorized the two other officers to keep her in a cell without medical evaluation or treatment.

The lawsuit says Garner had attempted to leave a Walmart with less than $14 worth of items she forgot to purchase. A statement from Walmart indicates that police were called only after Garner became "physical" with an associate.

The arrest, captured on an officer’s body camera, repeatedly shows Garner saying, “I’m going home” to the arresting officer.

> Below: Body camera footage shows the arrest of the 73-year-old. This footage has been edited by the law firm representing Garner. (Warning: The content in this video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.)

According to LPD, the incident took place on June 26, 2020, but police said until this month; they had not received a complaint regarding "serious injuries" to Garner.

Since learning of the lawsuit and allegations in it earlier this month, LPD said they'd begun an investigation that will include "an examination of all images, documents and records" compiled in connection with the incident.

According to the lawsuit, Garner spent two hours inside a Loveland Police jail cell and an additional three hours inside a cell at the Larimer County Jail.

Schielke said the arresting officers told the Larimer County Jail staff that Garner was uninjured despite obvious signs that she had painful injuries.

> Below: The full, raw body camera footage of Garner's arrest. (Warning: The content in this video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.)

The Larimer County District Attorney's Office later announced there would be an independent investigation of the incident.

The investigation will be led by Fort Collins Police with help, as needed, from the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI.

The arresting officer has been on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to LPD. An officer who assisted with the arrest and the on-scene supervisor have both been reassigned to desk duty.